Snapdragon 450 vs Dimensity 700
We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 (with Adreno 506 graphics) and MediaTek Dimensity 700 (Mali-G57 MC2). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
Key Differences
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 450
- Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Dimensity
Pros of MediaTek Dimensity 700
- Shows significantly better (up to 3.4x) AnTuTu 9 score – 338K vs 100K
- Supports 129% higher memory bandwidth (17.07 against 7.46 GB/s)
- Has a smaller size transistor (7 versus 14 nm)
- Performs 2x better in floating-point computations
- Announced 3-years and 5-months later
- Higher GPU frequency (~46%)
- 22% higher CPU clock speed (2200 vs 1800 MHz)
- Better instruction set architecture
BenchmarksPerformance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
vs
AnTuTu 9
|CPU
|32360
|97246
|GPU
|14012
|82206
|Memory
|22396
|70281
|UX
|30761
|88538
|Total score
|100055
|338381
GeekBench 5
Single-Core Score
150
Dimensity 700 +277%
566
Multi-Core Score
956
Dimensity 700 +81%
1733
|Image compression
|66.4 Mpixels/s
|101.85 Mpixels/s
|Face detection
|8.97 images/s
|15 images/s
|Speech recognition
|18.6 words/s
|32.9 words/s
|Machine learning
|11.7 images/s
|27.9 images/s
|Camera shooting
|5.27 images/s
|14.55 images/s
|HTML 5
|1.26 Mnodes/s
|2.1 Mnodes/s
|SQLite
|317.5 Krows/s
|543.4 Krows/s
3DMark
|Stability
|-
|98%
|Graphics test
|-
|6 FPS
|Score
|-
|1097
Gaming
|PUBG Mobile
|-
|51 FPS
[Low]
|Call of Duty: Mobile
|-
|37 FPS
[Medium]
|Fortnite
|-
|25 FPS
[Low]
|Shadowgun Legends
|-
|59 FPS
[Low]
|World of Tanks Blitz
|-
|52 FPS
[Ultra]
|Genshin Impact
|-
|34 FPS
[Low]
|Mobile Legends: Bang Bang
|-
|56 FPS
[Ultra]
|Device
|-
|Xiaomi Poco M3 Pro
1080 x 2400
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 450 and Dimensity 700
CPU
|Architecture
|8x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A53
|2x 2.2 GHz – Cortex-A76
6x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|1800 MHz
|2200 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8-A
|ARMv8.2-A
|Process
|14 nanometers
|7 nanometers
|Transistor count
|2 billion
|-
|TDP
|3 W
|10 W
Graphics
|GPU name
|Adreno 506
|Mali-G57 MC2
|Architecture
|Adreno 500
|Valhall
|GPU frequency
|600-650 MHz
|950 MHz
|Execution units
|1
|2
|Shading units
|96
|32
|FLOPS
|124 Gigaflops
|243 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.0
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|11.1
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR3
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|933 MHz
|2133 MHz
|Bus
|1x 32 Bit
|2x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|7.46 Gbit/s
|17.07 Gbit/s
|Max size
|4 GB
|12 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Hexagon 546
|Yes
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|UFS 2.2
|Max display resolution
|1920 x 1200
|2520 x 1080
|Max camera resolution
|1x 21MP, 2x 13MP
|1x 64MP, 2x 16MP
|Video capture
|1K at 60FPS
|2K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|1080p at 60FPS
|2K at 30FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AAC LC, MP3, HE-AACv1, HE-AACv2, FLAC
Connectivity
|Modem
|X9
|-
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 7
|LTE Cat. 18
|5G support
|No
|Yes
|Download speed
|Up to 300 Mbps
|Up to 1200 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Up to 211 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|5
|Bluetooth
|4.1
|5.1
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
Info
|Announced
|June 2017
|November 2020
|Class
|Low end
|Mid range
|Model number
|SDM450
|MT6833V/ZA
|Official page
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 official site
|MediaTek Dimensity 700 official site
