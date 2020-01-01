Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Snapdragon 450 vs Helio A22 – what's better?

Snapdragon 450 vs Helio A22

Snapdragon 450
Snapdragon 450
VS
Helio A22
Helio A22

We compared the 8-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 (Adreno 506) with the newer 4-core MediaTek Helio A22 (PowerVR GE8320) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Benchmarks
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 450
  • Has 4 cores more
  • Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Helio
  • Shows better (up to 9%) AnTuTu 8 score – 88K vs 81K
Pros of MediaTek Helio A22
  • Supports 86% higher memory bandwidth (13.9 against 7.46 GB/s)
  • Announced later
  • Has the smaller size of the transistor (12 versus 14 nm)
  • 11% higher CPU clock speed (2000 vs 1800 MHz)
  • Compatible with the latest DirectX 12

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Snapdragon 450 +79%
972
Helio A22
543
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Snapdragon 450 +9%
88067
Helio A22
81081

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 450 and Helio A22

CPU

Architecture 8x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A53 4x 2 GHz – Cortex-A53
Cores 8 4
Frequency 1800 MHz 2000 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8-A ARMv8-A
L1 cache - 32 KB
Process 14 nanometers 12 nanometers
Transistor count 2 billion -

Graphics

GPU name Adreno 506 PowerVR GE8320
Architecture Adreno 500 Rogue
GPU frequency 600-650 MHz 650 MHz
Cores - 2
Number of ALUs 96 -
FLOPS 124 Gigaflops -
Vulkan version 1.0 1.0
OpenCL version 2.0 1.2
DirectX version 11.1 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR3 LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 933 MHz 1800 MHz
Bus 1x 32 Bit 2x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 7.46 Gbit/s 13.9 Gbit/s
Max size 4 GB 6 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Hexagon 546 NeuroPilot
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1
Max display resolution 1920 x 1200 1600 x 720
Max camera resolution 1x 21MP, 2x 13MP 1x 21MP, 2x 13MP
Video capture 1K at 60FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video playback 1080p at 60FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP9 H.264, H.265
Audio codecs AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem X9 -
4G support LTE Cat. 7 LTE Cat. 7
5G support No No
Download speed Up to 300 Mbps Up to 300 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps Up to 150 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 5
Bluetooth 4.1 5.0
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou

Info

Announced June 2017 June 2018
Class Low end Low end
Model number SDM450 MT6762M
Official page Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 official site MediaTek Helio A22 official site

Cast your vote

So, which SoC would you choose?
10 (41.7%)
14 (58.3%)
Total votes: 24

Related Comparisons

Comments

Here you can give your opinion on the comparison of Helio A22 and Snapdragon 450 or ask any questions
РусскийEnglish