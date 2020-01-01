Snapdragon 450 vs Helio G35
We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 (with Adreno 506 graphics) and MediaTek Helio G35 (IMG PowerVR GE8320). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
22
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
54
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
27
Key Differences
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 450
- Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Helio
Pros of MediaTek Helio G35
- Supports 100% higher memory bandwidth (14.9 against 7.46 GB/s)
- Announced 3 years and 1 month later
- 28% higher CPU clock speed (2300 vs 1800 MHz)
- Shows better (up to 26%) AnTuTu 8 score – 110K vs 88K
- Has the smaller size of the transistor (12 versus 14 nm)
- Compatible with the latest DirectX 12
- Better instruction set architecture
- Higher GPU frequency (~5%)
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
151
Helio G35 +17%
176
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
972
Helio G35 +3%
999
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
88067
Helio G35 +26%
110882
Specifications
CPU
|Architecture
|8x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A53
|8x 2.3 GHz – Cortex-A53
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|1800 MHz
|2300 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8-A
|ARMv8.2-A
|Process
|14 nanometers
|12 nanometers
|Transistor count
|2 billion
|-
Graphics
|GPU name
|Adreno 506
|IMG PowerVR GE8320
|Architecture
|Adreno 500
|Rogue
|GPU frequency
|600-650 MHz
|680 MHz
|Cores
|-
|2
|Number of ALUs
|96
|-
|FLOPS
|124 Gigaflops
|-
|Vulkan version
|1.0
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|1.2
|DirectX version
|11.1
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR3
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|933 MHz
|1600 MHz
|Bus
|1x 32 Bit
|2x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|7.46 Gbit/s
|14.9 Gbit/s
|Max size
|4 GB
|6 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Hexagon 546
|No
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|eMMC 5.1
|Max display resolution
|1920 x 1200
|2400 x 1080
|Max camera resolution
|1x 21MP, 2x 13MP
|1x 25MP, 2x 16MP
|Video capture
|1K at 60FPS
|1K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|1080p at 60FPS
|1080p at 30FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|H.264, H.265, AV1
|Audio codecs
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|X9
|-
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 7
|LTE Cat. 7
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 300 Mbps
|Up to 300 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|5
|Bluetooth
|4.1
|5.0
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
Info
|Announced
|June 2017
|June 2020
|Class
|Low end
|Low end
|Model number
|SDM450
|-
|Official page
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 official site
|MediaTek Helio G35 official site
