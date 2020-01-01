Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Snapdragon 450 vs Helio G85 – what's better?

We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 (with Adreno 506 graphics) and MediaTek Helio G85 (Mali-G52 MP2). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 450
  • Performs 2.3x better in floating-point computations
  • Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Helio
Pros of MediaTek Helio G85
  • Shows significantly better (up to 2.2x) AnTuTu 8 score – 195K vs 87K
  • Supports 80% higher memory bandwidth (13.41 against 7.46 GB/s)
  • Announced 2-years and 11-months later
  • Higher GPU frequency (~54%)
  • Has a smaller size transistor (12 versus 14 nm)
  • 11% higher CPU clock speed (2000 vs 1800 MHz)
  • Compatible with the latest DirectX 12

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Snapdragon 450
151
Helio G85 +139%
361
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Snapdragon 450
971
Helio G85 +31%
1274
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Snapdragon 450
87966
Helio G85 +123%
195961

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 450 and Helio G85

CPU

Architecture 8x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A53 2x 2 GHz – Cortex-A75
6x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A55
Cores 8 8
Frequency 1800 MHz 2000 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8-A ARMv8-A
Process 14 nanometers 12 nanometers
Transistor count 2 billion -
TDP 3 W 5 W

Graphics

GPU name Adreno 506 Mali-G52 MP2
Architecture Adreno 500 Bifrost
GPU frequency 600-650 MHz 1000 MHz
Execution units 1 2
Shading units 96 32
FLOPS 124 Gigaflops 54 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.0 1.0
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 11.1 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR3 LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 933 MHz 1800 MHz
Bus 1x 32 Bit 2x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 7.46 Gbit/s 13.41 Gbit/s
Max size 4 GB 8 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Hexagon 546 Neural Engine
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1
Max display resolution 1920 x 1200 2520 x 1080
Max camera resolution 1x 21MP, 2x 13MP 1x 48MP, 2x 16MP
Video capture 1K at 60FPS 2K at 30FPS
Video playback 1080p at 60FPS 2K at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP9
Audio codecs AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem X9 -
4G support LTE Cat. 7 LTE Cat. 7
5G support No No
Download speed Up to 300 Mbps Up to 300 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps Up to 100 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 5
Bluetooth 4.1 5.0
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo

Info

Announced June 2017 April 2020
Class Low end Mid range
Model number SDM450 -
Official page Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 official site MediaTek Helio G85 official site

Cast your vote

So, which SoC would you choose?
1 (11.1%)
8 (88.9%)
Total votes: 9

