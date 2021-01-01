Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Snapdragon 450 vs Helio G88 – what's better?

We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 (with Adreno 506 graphics) and MediaTek Helio G88 (Mali-G52 MC2). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 450
  • Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Helio
Pros of MediaTek Helio G88
  • Announced 4-years later
  • Shows significantly better (up to 2x) AnTuTu 9 score – 196K vs 99K
  • Higher GPU frequency (~54%)
  • Has a smaller size transistor (12 versus 14 nm)
  • 11% higher CPU clock speed (2000 vs 1800 MHz)

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Snapdragon 450
vs
Helio G88

AnTuTu 9

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
Snapdragon 450
99330
Helio G88 +98%
196635
CPU 29781 65730
GPU 14379 42693
Memory 29514 42099
UX 24907 44322
Total score 99330 196635
GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Snapdragon 450
151
Helio G88 +126%
342
Multi-Core Score
Snapdragon 450
957
Helio G88 +38%
1321
Image compression 66.4 Mpixels/s -
Face detection 8.97 images/s -
Speech recognition 18.6 words/s -
Machine learning 11.7 images/s -
Camera shooting 5.27 images/s -
HTML 5 1.26 Mnodes/s -
SQLite 317.5 Krows/s -

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 450 and Helio G88

CPU

Architecture 8x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A53 2x 2 GHz – Cortex-A75
6x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A55
Cores 8 8
Frequency 1800 MHz 2000 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8-A ARMv8-A
Process 14 nanometers 12 nanometers
Transistor count 2 billion -
TDP 3 W -

Graphics

GPU name Adreno 506 Mali-G52 MC2
Architecture Adreno 500 Bifrost
GPU frequency 600-650 MHz 1000 MHz
Execution units 1 2
Shading units 96 32
FLOPS 124 Gigaflops -
Vulkan version 1.0 1.0
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 11.1 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR3 LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 933 MHz 1800 MHz
Bus 1x 32 Bit -
Max bandwidth 7.46 Gbit/s -
Max size 4 GB 8 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Hexagon 546 Yes
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1
Max display resolution 1920 x 1200 2520 x 1080
Max camera resolution 1x 21MP, 2x 13MP 1x 64MP, 2x 16MP
Video capture 1K at 60FPS 2K at 30FPS
Video playback 1080p at 60FPS 2K at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP9
Audio codecs AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem X9 -
4G support LTE Cat. 7 LTE Cat. 7
5G support No No
Download speed Up to 300 Mbps Up to 300 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps Up to 100 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 5
Bluetooth 4.1 5.0
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo

Info

Announced June 2017 June 2021
Class Low end Mid range
Model number SDM450 MT6769H
Official page Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 official site MediaTek Helio G88 official site

