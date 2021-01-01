Snapdragon 450 vs Helio G90T
We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 (with Adreno 506 graphics) and MediaTek Helio G90T (Mali-G76MC4). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
39
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
29
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
60
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
42
Key Differences
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 450
- Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Helio
Pros of MediaTek Helio G90T
- Shows significantly better (up to 3.3x) AnTuTu 9 score – 329K vs 99K
- Announced 2-years and 1-month later
- Performs 48% better in floating-point computations
- Has a smaller size transistor (12 versus 14 nm)
- Higher GPU frequency (~23%)
- 14% higher CPU clock speed (2050 vs 1800 MHz)
- Better instruction set architecture
BenchmarksPerformance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
vs
AnTuTu 9
|CPU
|29781
|96357
|GPU
|14379
|85945
|Memory
|29514
|55413
|UX
|24907
|87677
|Total score
|99330
|329897
GeekBench 5
Single-Core Score
151
Helio G90T +234%
504
Multi-Core Score
957
Helio G90T +72%
1642
|Image compression
|66.4 Mpixels/s
|96.4 Mpixels/s
|Face detection
|8.97 images/s
|14 images/s
|Speech recognition
|18.6 words/s
|30.8 words/s
|Machine learning
|11.7 images/s
|26.1 images/s
|Camera shooting
|5.27 images/s
|13.1 images/s
|HTML 5
|1.26 Mnodes/s
|1.89 Mnodes/s
|SQLite
|317.5 Krows/s
|499.9 Krows/s
Gaming
|PUBG Mobile
|-
|52 FPS
[Low]
|Call of Duty: Mobile
|-
|41 FPS
[Ultra]
|Fortnite
|-
|29 FPS
[Low]
|World of Tanks Blitz
|-
|46 FPS
[Ultra]
|Genshin Impact
|-
|27 FPS
[Medium]
|Mobile Legends: Bang Bang
|-
|55 FPS
[High]
|Device
|-
|Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro
1080 x 2340
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 450 and Helio G90T
CPU
|Architecture
|8x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A53
|2x 2.05 GHz – Cortex-A76
6x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|1800 MHz
|2050 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8-A
|ARMv8.2-A
|Process
|14 nanometers
|12 nanometers
|Transistor count
|2 billion
|-
|TDP
|3 W
|5 W
Graphics
|GPU name
|Adreno 506
|Mali-G76MC4
|Architecture
|Adreno 500
|Bifrost
|GPU frequency
|600-650 MHz
|800 MHz
|Execution units
|1
|4
|Shading units
|96
|64
|FLOPS
|124 Gigaflops
|184 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.0
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|11.1
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR3
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|933 MHz
|2133 MHz
|Bus
|1x 32 Bit
|2x 32 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|7.46 Gbit/s
|-
|Max size
|4 GB
|10 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Hexagon 546
|Da Vinci
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
|Max display resolution
|1920 x 1200
|2520 x 1080
|Max camera resolution
|1x 21MP, 2x 13MP
|1x 64MP, 2x 24MP
|Video capture
|1K at 60FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|1080p at 60FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|H.264, H.265
|Audio codecs
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|X9
|-
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 7
|LTE Cat. 12
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 300 Mbps
|Up to 600 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|5
|Bluetooth
|4.1
|5.0
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
Info
|Announced
|June 2017
|July 2019
|Class
|Low end
|Mid range
|Model number
|SDM450
|MT6785V/CC
|Official page
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 official site
|MediaTek Helio G90T official site
