Snapdragon 450 vs Helio G96
We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 (with Adreno 506 graphics) and MediaTek Helio G96 (Mali G57 MC2). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
39
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
28
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
63
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
42
Key Differences
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 450
- Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Helio
Pros of MediaTek Helio G96
- Shows significantly better (up to 3.3x) AnTuTu 9 score – 331K vs 100K
- Supports 129% higher memory bandwidth (17.1 against 7.46 GB/s)
- Announced 4-years later
- Higher GPU frequency (~46%)
- Has a smaller size transistor (12 versus 14 nm)
- 14% higher CPU clock speed (2050 vs 1800 MHz)
- Better instruction set architecture
BenchmarksPerformance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
vs
AnTuTu 9
|CPU
|32360
|91356
|GPU
|14012
|79799
|Memory
|22396
|59837
|UX
|30761
|99762
|Total score
|100055
|331240
GeekBench 5
Single-Core Score
150
Helio G96 +261%
541
Multi-Core Score
956
Helio G96 +99%
1898
|Image compression
|66.4 Mpixels/s
|-
|Face detection
|8.97 images/s
|-
|Speech recognition
|18.6 words/s
|-
|Machine learning
|11.7 images/s
|-
|Camera shooting
|5.27 images/s
|-
|HTML 5
|1.26 Mnodes/s
|-
|SQLite
|317.5 Krows/s
|-
3DMark
|Stability
|-
|99%
|Graphics test
|-
|6 FPS
|Score
|-
|1095
Gaming
|PUBG Mobile
|-
|72 FPS
[Low]
|Call of Duty: Mobile
|-
|42 FPS
[Medium]
|Fortnite
|-
|26 FPS
[Low]
|Shadowgun Legends
|-
|58 FPS
[Low]
|World of Tanks Blitz
|-
|66 FPS
[Medium]
|Genshin Impact
|-
|23 FPS
[Low]
|Mobile Legends: Bang Bang
|-
|51 FPS
[Ultra]
|Device
|-
|Xiaomi Poco M4 Pro
1080 x 2400
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 450 and Helio G96
CPU
|Architecture
|8x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A53
|2x 2.05 GHz – Cortex-A76
6x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|1800 MHz
|2050 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8-A
|ARMv8.2-A
|Process
|14 nanometers
|12 nanometers
|Transistor count
|2 billion
|-
|TDP
|3 W
|-
Graphics
|GPU name
|Adreno 506
|Mali G57 MC2
|Architecture
|Adreno 500
|Valhall
|GPU frequency
|600-650 MHz
|950 MHz
|Execution units
|1
|2
|Shading units
|96
|32
|FLOPS
|124 Gigaflops
|-
|Vulkan version
|1.0
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|11.1
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR3
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|933 MHz
|2133 MHz
|Bus
|1x 32 Bit
|2x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|7.46 Gbit/s
|17.1 Gbit/s
|Max size
|4 GB
|10 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Hexagon 546
|Yes
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.2
|Max display resolution
|1920 x 1200
|2520 x 1080
|Max camera resolution
|1x 21MP, 2x 13MP
|1x 108MP, 2x 16MP
|Video capture
|1K at 60FPS
|2K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|1080p at 60FPS
|2K at 30FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|X9
|-
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 7
|LTE Cat. 13
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 300 Mbps
|-
|Upload speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|-
|Wi-Fi
|5
|5
|Bluetooth
|4.1
|5.2
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
Info
|Announced
|June 2017
|June 2021
|Class
|Low end
|Mid range
|Model number
|SDM450
|MT6781
|Official page
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 official site
|MediaTek Helio G96 official site
Cast your vote
3 (30%)
7 (70%)
Total votes: 10