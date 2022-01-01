Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Snapdragon 450 vs Helio G96 – what's better?

Snapdragon 450 vs Helio G96

Snapdragon 450
VS
Helio G96
Snapdragon 450
Helio G96

We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 (with Adreno 506 graphics) and MediaTek Helio G96 (Mali G57 MC2). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 450
  • Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Helio
Pros of MediaTek Helio G96
  • Shows significantly better (up to 3.3x) AnTuTu 9 score – 331K vs 100K
  • Supports 129% higher memory bandwidth (17.1 against 7.46 GB/s)
  • Announced 4-years later
  • Higher GPU frequency (~46%)
  • Has a smaller size transistor (12 versus 14 nm)
  • 14% higher CPU clock speed (2050 vs 1800 MHz)
  • Better instruction set architecture

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Snapdragon 450
vs
Helio G96

AnTuTu 9

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
Snapdragon 450
100055
Helio G96 +231%
331240
CPU 32360 91356
GPU 14012 79799
Memory 22396 59837
UX 30761 99762
Total score 100055 331240
GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Snapdragon 450
150
Helio G96 +261%
541
Multi-Core Score
Snapdragon 450
956
Helio G96 +99%
1898
Image compression 66.4 Mpixels/s -
Face detection 8.97 images/s -
Speech recognition 18.6 words/s -
Machine learning 11.7 images/s -
Camera shooting 5.27 images/s -
HTML 5 1.26 Mnodes/s -
SQLite 317.5 Krows/s -

3DMark

A cross-platform benchmark that assesses graphics performance in Vulkan (Metal)
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Stability - 99%
Graphics test - 6 FPS
Score - 1095

Gaming

Table of average FPS and graphics settings in mobile games
PUBG Mobile - 72 FPS
[Low]
Call of Duty: Mobile - 42 FPS
[Medium]
Fortnite - 26 FPS
[Low]
Shadowgun Legends - 58 FPS
[Low]
World of Tanks Blitz - 66 FPS
[Medium]
Genshin Impact - 23 FPS
[Low]
Mobile Legends: Bang Bang - 51 FPS
[Ultra]
Device - Xiaomi Poco M4 Pro
1080 x 2400
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 450 and Helio G96

CPU

Architecture 8x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A53 2x 2.05 GHz – Cortex-A76
6x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
Cores 8 8
Frequency 1800 MHz 2050 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8-A ARMv8.2-A
Process 14 nanometers 12 nanometers
Transistor count 2 billion -
TDP 3 W -

Graphics

GPU name Adreno 506 Mali G57 MC2
Architecture Adreno 500 Valhall
GPU frequency 600-650 MHz 950 MHz
Execution units 1 2
Shading units 96 32
FLOPS 124 Gigaflops -
Vulkan version 1.0 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 11.1 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR3 LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 933 MHz 2133 MHz
Bus 1x 32 Bit 2x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 7.46 Gbit/s 17.1 Gbit/s
Max size 4 GB 10 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Hexagon 546 Yes
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.2
Max display resolution 1920 x 1200 2520 x 1080
Max camera resolution 1x 21MP, 2x 13MP 1x 108MP, 2x 16MP
Video capture 1K at 60FPS 2K at 30FPS
Video playback 1080p at 60FPS 2K at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP9
Audio codecs AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem X9 -
4G support LTE Cat. 7 LTE Cat. 13
5G support No No
Download speed Up to 300 Mbps -
Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps -
Wi-Fi 5 5
Bluetooth 4.1 5.2
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC

Info

Announced June 2017 June 2021
Class Low end Mid range
Model number SDM450 MT6781
Official page Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 official site MediaTek Helio G96 official site

