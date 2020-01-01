Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Snapdragon 450 vs Helio P20 – what's better?

Snapdragon 450 vs Helio P20

We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 (with Adreno 506 graphics) and MediaTek Helio P20 (Mali-T880 MP2). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 450
  • Performs 3.6x better in floating-point computations
  • Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Helio
  • Announced 1 year and 4 months later
  • Has the smaller size of the transistor (14 versus 16 nm)
Pros of MediaTek Helio P20
  • Supports 72% higher memory bandwidth (12.8 against 7.46 GB/s)
  • Higher GPU frequency (~38%)
  • 28% higher CPU clock speed (2300 vs 1800 MHz)

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Snapdragon 450
151
Helio P20 +13%
171
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Snapdragon 450 +11%
972
Helio P20
873
AnTuTu Benchmark 8

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 450 and Helio P20

CPU

Architecture 8x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A53 8x 2.3 GHz – Cortex-A53
Cores 8 8
Frequency 1800 MHz 2300 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8-A ARMv8-A
L1 cache - 512 KB
L2 cache - 2 MB
Process 14 nanometers 16 nanometers
Transistor count 2 billion 4 billion

Graphics

GPU name Adreno 506 Mali-T880 MP2
Architecture Adreno 500 Midgard
GPU frequency 600-650 MHz 900 MHz
Cores - 2
Number of ALUs 96 -
FLOPS 124 Gigaflops 34 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.0 1.0
OpenCL version 2.0 1.2
DirectX version 11.1 11.1

Memory

Memory type LPDDR3 LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 933 MHz 1600 MHz
Bus 1x 32 Bit 2x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 7.46 Gbit/s 12.8 Gbit/s
Max size 4 GB 6 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Hexagon 546 No
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1
Max display resolution 1920 x 1200 1920 x 1080
Max camera resolution 1x 21MP, 2x 13MP 1x 24MP
Video capture 1K at 60FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video playback 1080p at 60FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP9 H.264, H.265
Audio codecs AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem X9 -
4G support LTE Cat. 7 LTE Cat. 6
5G support No No
Download speed Up to 300 Mbps Up to 300 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps Up to 5 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 5
Bluetooth 4.1 4.2
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo

Info

Announced June 2017 February 2016
Class Low end Mid range
Model number SDM450 MT6757
Official page Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 official site MediaTek Helio P20 official site

Comments

Here you can give your opinion on the comparison of Helio P20 and Snapdragon 450 or ask any questions
