Snapdragon 450 vs Helio P23
We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 (with Adreno 506 graphics) and MediaTek Helio P23 (Mali-G71 MP2). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
20
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
41
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
23
Key Differences
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 450
- Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Helio
- Has the smaller size of the transistor (14 versus 16 nm)
Pros of MediaTek Helio P23
- Supports 100% higher memory bandwidth (14.93 against 7.46 GB/s)
- 28% higher CPU clock speed (2300 vs 1800 MHz)
- Higher GPU frequency (~18%)
- Shows better (up to 18%) AnTuTu 8 score – 103K vs 88K
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
151
Helio P23 +1%
153
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Snapdragon 450 +14%
972
856
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
88067
Helio P23 +18%
103919
Specifications
CPU
|Architecture
|8x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A53
|4x 1.65 GHz – Cortex-A53
4x 2.3 GHz – Cortex-A53
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|1800 MHz
|2300 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8-A
|ARMv8-A
|Process
|14 nanometers
|16 nanometers
|Transistor count
|2 billion
|-
Graphics
|GPU name
|Adreno 506
|Mali-G71 MP2
|Architecture
|Adreno 500
|Bifrost
|GPU frequency
|600-650 MHz
|770 MHz
|Cores
|-
|2
|Number of ALUs
|96
|-
|FLOPS
|124 Gigaflops
|-
|Vulkan version
|1.0
|1.0
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|11.1
|11.1
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR3
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|933 MHz
|1500 MHz
|Bus
|1x 32 Bit
|2x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|7.46 Gbit/s
|14.93 Gbit/s
|Max size
|4 GB
|6 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Hexagon 546
|No
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|eMMC 5.1
|Max display resolution
|1920 x 1200
|2160 x 1080
|Max camera resolution
|1x 21MP, 2x 13MP
|1x 24MP, 2x 13MP
|Video capture
|1K at 60FPS
|1K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|1080p at 60FPS
|1080p at 30FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|H.264, H.265
|Audio codecs
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|X9
|-
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 7
|LTE Cat. 7
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 300 Mbps
|Up to 300 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|4
|Bluetooth
|4.1
|4.2
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
Info
|Announced
|June 2017
|August 2017
|Class
|Low end
|Low end
|Model number
|SDM450
|MT6763V
|Official page
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 official site
|MediaTek Helio P23 official site
