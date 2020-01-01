Snapdragon 450 vs Helio P35
We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 (with Adreno 506 graphics) and MediaTek Helio P35 (IMG PowerVR GE8320). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
20
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
52
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
25
Key Differences
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 450
- Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Helio
Pros of MediaTek Helio P35
- Supports 100% higher memory bandwidth (14.9 against 7.46 GB/s)
- Announced 1 year and 6 months later
- 28% higher CPU clock speed (2300 vs 1800 MHz)
- Has the smaller size of the transistor (12 versus 14 nm)
- Compatible with the latest DirectX 12
- Shows better (up to 9%) AnTuTu 8 score – 96K vs 88K
- Higher GPU frequency (~5%)
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
151
Helio P35 +13%
170
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
972
975
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
88067
Helio P35 +9%
96147
Specifications
CPU
|Architecture
|8x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A53
|8x 2.3 GHz – Cortex-A53
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|1800 MHz
|2300 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8-A
|ARMv8-A
|Process
|14 nanometers
|12 nanometers
|Transistor count
|2 billion
|-
Graphics
|GPU name
|Adreno 506
|IMG PowerVR GE8320
|Architecture
|Adreno 500
|Rogue
|GPU frequency
|600-650 MHz
|680 MHz
|Cores
|-
|2
|Number of ALUs
|96
|-
|FLOPS
|124 Gigaflops
|-
|Vulkan version
|1.0
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|1.2
|DirectX version
|11.1
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR3
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|933 MHz
|1600 MHz
|Bus
|1x 32 Bit
|2x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|7.46 Gbit/s
|14.9 Gbit/s
|Max size
|4 GB
|6 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Hexagon 546
|No
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|eMMC 5.1
|Max display resolution
|1920 x 1200
|2400 x 1080
|Max camera resolution
|1x 21MP, 2x 13MP
|1x 25MP, 2x 16MP
|Video capture
|1K at 60FPS
|1K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|1080p at 60FPS
|1080p at 30FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|H.264, H.265
|Audio codecs
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|X9
|-
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 7
|LTE Cat. 7
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 300 Mbps
|Up to 300 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|5
|Bluetooth
|4.1
|5.0
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
Info
|Announced
|June 2017
|December 2018
|Class
|Low end
|Low end
|Model number
|SDM450
|MT6765
|Official page
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 official site
|MediaTek Helio P35 official site
Cast your vote
23 (25.6%)
67 (74.4%)
Total votes: 90
Related Comparisons
- Samsung Exynos 7904 or Qualcomm Snapdragon 450
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 or Snapdragon 450
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 or Snapdragon 450
- MediaTek Helio P22 or Qualcomm Snapdragon 450
- Samsung Exynos 7870 or Qualcomm Snapdragon 450
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 439 or MediaTek Helio P35
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 or MediaTek Helio P35
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 or MediaTek Helio P35
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 or MediaTek Helio P35
- MediaTek Helio P20 or Helio P35