Snapdragon 450 vs Helio P65
We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 (with Adreno 506 graphics) and MediaTek Helio P65 (Arm Mali-G52 2EEMC2). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
28
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
14
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
59
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
32
Key Differences
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 450
- Performs 2.2x better in floating-point computations
- Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Helio
Pros of MediaTek Helio P65
- Shows significantly better (up to 2.1x) AnTuTu 8 score – 181K vs 87K
- Supports 80% higher memory bandwidth (13.41 against 7.46 GB/s)
- Announced 2-years later
- Higher GPU frequency (~26%)
- Has a smaller size transistor (12 versus 14 nm)
- 11% higher CPU clock speed (2000 vs 1800 MHz)
- Better instruction set architecture
BenchmarksPerformance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
vs
AnTuTu 8
|CPU
|38553
|64553
|GPU
|9140
|29759
|Memory
|25705
|31973
|UX
|12027
|34654
|Total score
|87460
|181778
GeekBench 5
Single-Core Score
148
Helio P65 +130%
341
Multi-Core Score
951
Helio P65 +32%
1260
|Image compression
|66.4 Mpixels/s
|-
|Face detection
|8.97 images/s
|-
|Speech recognition
|18.6 words/s
|-
|Machine learning
|11.7 images/s
|-
|Camera shooting
|5.27 images/s
|-
|HTML 5
|1.26 Mnodes/s
|-
|SQLite
|317.5 Krows/s
|-
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 450 and Helio P65
CPU
|Architecture
|8x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A53
|2x 2 GHz – Cortex-A75
6x 1.7 GHz – Cortex-A55
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|1800 MHz
|2000 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8-A
|ARMv8.2-A
|Process
|14 nanometers
|12 nanometers
|Transistor count
|2 billion
|5.5 billion
|TDP
|3 W
|-
Graphics
|GPU name
|Adreno 506
|Arm Mali-G52 2EEMC2
|Architecture
|Adreno 500
|Bifrost
|GPU frequency
|600-650 MHz
|820 MHz
|Execution units
|1
|2
|Shading units
|96
|32
|FLOPS
|124 Gigaflops
|56.4 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.0
|1.0
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|11.1
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR3
|LPDDR4
|Memory frequency
|933 MHz
|1800 MHz
|Bus
|1x 32 Bit
|2x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|7.46 Gbit/s
|13.41 Gbit/s
|Max size
|4 GB
|8 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Hexagon 546
|NeuroPilot
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|eMMC 5.1
|Max display resolution
|1920 x 1200
|2520 x 1080
|Max camera resolution
|1x 21MP, 2x 13MP
|1x 48MP, 2x 16MP
|Video capture
|1K at 60FPS
|1K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|1080p at 60FPS
|1080p at 30FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|X9
|-
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 7
|LTE Cat. 7
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 300 Mbps
|Up to 300 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Up to 100 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|5
|Bluetooth
|4.1
|5.0
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
Info
|Announced
|June 2017
|June 2019
|Class
|Low end
|Mid range
|Model number
|SDM450
|-
|Official page
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 official site
|MediaTek Helio P65 official site
