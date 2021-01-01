Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Snapdragon 450 vs Helio P65 – what's better?

Snapdragon 450 vs Helio P65

Snapdragon 450
VS
Helio P65
Snapdragon 450
Helio P65

We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 (with Adreno 506 graphics) and MediaTek Helio P65 (Arm Mali-G52 2EEMC2). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 450
  • Performs 2.2x better in floating-point computations
  • Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Helio
Pros of MediaTek Helio P65
  • Shows significantly better (up to 2.1x) AnTuTu 8 score – 181K vs 87K
  • Supports 80% higher memory bandwidth (13.41 against 7.46 GB/s)
  • Announced 2-years later
  • Higher GPU frequency (~26%)
  • Has a smaller size transistor (12 versus 14 nm)
  • 11% higher CPU clock speed (2000 vs 1800 MHz)
  • Better instruction set architecture

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Snapdragon 450
vs
Helio P65

AnTuTu 8

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
Snapdragon 450
87460
Helio P65 +108%
181778
CPU 38553 64553
GPU 9140 29759
Memory 25705 31973
UX 12027 34654
Total score 87460 181778
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Snapdragon 450
148
Helio P65 +130%
341
Multi-Core Score
Snapdragon 450
951
Helio P65 +32%
1260
Image compression 66.4 Mpixels/s -
Face detection 8.97 images/s -
Speech recognition 18.6 words/s -
Machine learning 11.7 images/s -
Camera shooting 5.27 images/s -
HTML 5 1.26 Mnodes/s -
SQLite 317.5 Krows/s -

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 450 and Helio P65

CPU

Architecture 8x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A53 2x 2 GHz – Cortex-A75
6x 1.7 GHz – Cortex-A55
Cores 8 8
Frequency 1800 MHz 2000 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8-A ARMv8.2-A
Process 14 nanometers 12 nanometers
Transistor count 2 billion 5.5 billion
TDP 3 W -

Graphics

GPU name Adreno 506 Arm Mali-G52 2EEMC2
Architecture Adreno 500 Bifrost
GPU frequency 600-650 MHz 820 MHz
Execution units 1 2
Shading units 96 32
FLOPS 124 Gigaflops 56.4 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.0 1.0
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 11.1 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR3 LPDDR4
Memory frequency 933 MHz 1800 MHz
Bus 1x 32 Bit 2x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 7.46 Gbit/s 13.41 Gbit/s
Max size 4 GB 8 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Hexagon 546 NeuroPilot
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1
Max display resolution 1920 x 1200 2520 x 1080
Max camera resolution 1x 21MP, 2x 13MP 1x 48MP, 2x 16MP
Video capture 1K at 60FPS 1K at 30FPS
Video playback 1080p at 60FPS 1080p at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP9
Audio codecs AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem X9 -
4G support LTE Cat. 7 LTE Cat. 7
5G support No No
Download speed Up to 300 Mbps Up to 300 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps Up to 100 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 5
Bluetooth 4.1 5.0
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo

Info

Announced June 2017 June 2019
Class Low end Mid range
Model number SDM450 -
Official page Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 official site MediaTek Helio P65 official site

Comments

Please give your opinion on the comparison of Helio P65 and Snapdragon 450, or ask any questions
