Snapdragon 450 vs Helio X20

We compared the 8-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 (Adreno 506) with the older 10-core MediaTek Helio X20 (Mali-T880 MP4) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 450
  • Announced 2 years and 2 months later
  • Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Helio
  • Has the smaller size of the transistor (14 versus 20 nm)
  • Performs 2% better in floating-point computations
Pros of MediaTek Helio X20
  • Supports 72% higher memory bandwidth (12.8 against 7.46 GB/s)
  • Has 2 cores more
  • 17% higher CPU clock speed (2100 vs 1800 MHz)
  • Higher GPU frequency (~20%)
  • Compatible with the latest DirectX 11.2

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Snapdragon 450
151
Helio X20 +75%
265
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Snapdragon 450 +20%
972
Helio X20
809
AnTuTu Benchmark 8

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 450 and Helio X20

CPU

Architecture 8x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A53 2x 2.1 GHz – Cortex-A72
4x 1.85 GHz – Cortex-A53
4x 1.4 GHz – Cortex-A53
Cores 8 10
Frequency 1800 MHz 2100 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8-A ARMv8-A
Process 14 nanometers 20 nanometers
Transistor count 2 billion 3 billion

Graphics

GPU name Adreno 506 Mali-T880 MP4
Architecture Adreno 500 Midgard
GPU frequency 600-650 MHz 780 MHz
Cores - 4
Number of ALUs 96 -
FLOPS 124 Gigaflops 122 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.0 1.0
OpenCL version 2.0 1.2
DirectX version 11.1 11.2

Memory

Memory type LPDDR3 LPDDR3
Memory frequency 933 MHz 933 MHz
Bus 1x 32 Bit 2x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 7.46 Gbit/s 12.8 Gbit/s
Max size 4 GB 4 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Hexagon 546 No
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1
Max display resolution 1920 x 1200 2560 x 1600
Max camera resolution 1x 21MP, 2x 13MP 1x 25MP
Video capture 1K at 60FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video playback 1080p at 60FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP9 H.264, H.265
Audio codecs AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem X9 -
4G support LTE Cat. 7 LTE Cat. 6
5G support No No
Download speed Up to 300 Mbps Up to 300 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps Up to 50 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 5
Bluetooth 4.1 4.1
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo

Info

Announced June 2017 May 2015
Class Low end Mid range
Model number SDM450 MT6797
Official page Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 official site MediaTek Helio X20 official site

Comments

Here you can give your opinion on the comparison of Helio X20 and Snapdragon 450 or ask any questions
