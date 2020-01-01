Snapdragon 450 vs Helio X20
We compared the 8-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 (Adreno 506) with the older 10-core MediaTek Helio X20 (Mali-T880 MP4) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Key Differences
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 450
- Announced 2 years and 2 months later
- Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Helio
- Has the smaller size of the transistor (14 versus 20 nm)
- Performs 2% better in floating-point computations
Pros of MediaTek Helio X20
- Supports 72% higher memory bandwidth (12.8 against 7.46 GB/s)
- Has 2 cores more
- 17% higher CPU clock speed (2100 vs 1800 MHz)
- Higher GPU frequency (~20%)
- Compatible with the latest DirectX 11.2
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
151
Helio X20 +75%
265
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Snapdragon 450 +20%
972
809
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
88067
н/д
Specifications
CPU
|Architecture
|8x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A53
|2x 2.1 GHz – Cortex-A72
4x 1.85 GHz – Cortex-A53
4x 1.4 GHz – Cortex-A53
|Cores
|8
|10
|Frequency
|1800 MHz
|2100 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8-A
|ARMv8-A
|Process
|14 nanometers
|20 nanometers
|Transistor count
|2 billion
|3 billion
Graphics
|GPU name
|Adreno 506
|Mali-T880 MP4
|Architecture
|Adreno 500
|Midgard
|GPU frequency
|600-650 MHz
|780 MHz
|Cores
|-
|4
|Number of ALUs
|96
|-
|FLOPS
|124 Gigaflops
|122 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.0
|1.0
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|1.2
|DirectX version
|11.1
|11.2
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR3
|LPDDR3
|Memory frequency
|933 MHz
|933 MHz
|Bus
|1x 32 Bit
|2x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|7.46 Gbit/s
|12.8 Gbit/s
|Max size
|4 GB
|4 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Hexagon 546
|No
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|eMMC 5.1
|Max display resolution
|1920 x 1200
|2560 x 1600
|Max camera resolution
|1x 21MP, 2x 13MP
|1x 25MP
|Video capture
|1K at 60FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|1080p at 60FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|H.264, H.265
|Audio codecs
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|X9
|-
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 7
|LTE Cat. 6
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 300 Mbps
|Up to 300 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Up to 50 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|5
|Bluetooth
|4.1
|4.1
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
Info
|Announced
|June 2017
|May 2015
|Class
|Low end
|Mid range
|Model number
|SDM450
|MT6797
|Official page
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 official site
|MediaTek Helio X20 official site
