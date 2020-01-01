Snapdragon 450 vs Snapdragon 430
We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 (with Adreno 506 graphics) and Snapdragon 430 (Adreno 505). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
Key Differences
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 450
- Performs 2.6x better in floating-point computations
- Has the smaller size of the transistor (14 versus 28 nm)
- Announced 1 year and 10 months later
- 29% higher CPU clock speed (1800 vs 1400 MHz)
- Higher GPU frequency (~30%)
- Compatible with the latest DirectX 11.1
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
151
Snapdragon 430 +17%
176
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
972
Snapdragon 430 +3%
999
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
88067
н/д
Specifications
CPU
|Architecture
|8x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A53
|8x 1.4 GHz – Cortex-A53
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|1800 MHz
|1400 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8-A
|ARMv8-A
|Process
|14 nanometers
|28 nanometers
|Transistor count
|2 billion
|1 billion
Graphics
|GPU name
|Adreno 506
|Adreno 505
|Architecture
|Adreno 500
|Adreno 500
|GPU frequency
|600-650 MHz
|500 MHz
|Number of ALUs
|96
|96
|FLOPS
|124 Gigaflops
|48 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.0
|1.0
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|11.1
|11
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR3
|LPDDR3
|Memory frequency
|933 MHz
|800 MHz
|Bus
|1x 32 Bit
|1x 32 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|7.46 Gbit/s
|-
|Max size
|4 GB
|4 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Hexagon 546
|Hexagon 536
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|eMMC 5.1
|Max display resolution
|1920 x 1200
|1920 x 1200
|Max camera resolution
|1x 21MP, 2x 13MP
|1x 21MP
|Video capture
|1K at 60FPS
|1K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|1080p at 60FPS
|1080p at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|H.264, H.265
|Audio codecs
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|X9
|X6
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 7
|LTE Cat. 5
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 300 Mbps
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Up to 75 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|5
|Bluetooth
|4.1
|4.1
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS
Info
|Announced
|June 2017
|September 2015
|Class
|Low end
|Low end
|Model number
|SDM450
|MSM8937
|Official page
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 official site
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 official site
Cast your vote
6 (75%)
2 (25%)
Total votes: 8
Related Comparisons
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 or Qualcomm Snapdragon 632
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 or HiSilicon Kirin 710
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 or Qualcomm Snapdragon 665
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 or Qualcomm Snapdragon 660
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 or MediaTek Helio P22
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 or Qualcomm Snapdragon 632
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 or Qualcomm Snapdragon 665
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 or MediaTek Helio P35
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 or Qualcomm Snapdragon 435
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 or Qualcomm Snapdragon 425