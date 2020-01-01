Snapdragon 450 vs Snapdragon 435
We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 (with Adreno 506 graphics) and Snapdragon 435 (Adreno 505). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Key Differences
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 450
- Performs 2.6x better in floating-point computations
- Has the smaller size of the transistor (14 versus 28 nm)
- Announced 1 year and 5 months later
- Higher GPU frequency (~44%)
- 29% higher CPU clock speed (1800 vs 1400 MHz)
- Supports 17% higher memory bandwidth (7.46 against 6.4 GB/s)
- Compatible with the latest DirectX 11.1
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Snapdragon 450 +20%
151
126
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Snapdragon 450 +66%
972
585
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
88067
н/д
Specifications
CPU
|Architecture
|8x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A53
|8x 1.4 GHz – Cortex-A53
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|1800 MHz
|1400 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8-A
|ARMv8-A
|Process
|14 nanometers
|28 nanometers
|Transistor count
|2 billion
|1 billion
Graphics
|GPU name
|Adreno 506
|Adreno 505
|Architecture
|Adreno 500
|Adreno 500
|GPU frequency
|600-650 MHz
|450 MHz
|Number of ALUs
|96
|96
|FLOPS
|124 Gigaflops
|48 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.0
|1.0
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|11.1
|11
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR3
|LPDDR3
|Memory frequency
|933 MHz
|800 MHz
|Bus
|1x 32 Bit
|1x 32 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|7.46 Gbit/s
|6.4 Gbit/s
|Max size
|4 GB
|4 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Hexagon 546
|Hexagon 536
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|eMMC 5.1
|Max display resolution
|1920 x 1200
|1920 x 1200
|Max camera resolution
|1x 21MP, 2x 13MP
|1x 21MP
|Video capture
|1K at 60FPS
|1K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|1080p at 60FPS
|1080p at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VP8
|Audio codecs
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|X9
|X9
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 7
|LTE Cat. 7
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 300 Mbps
|Up to 300 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|5
|Bluetooth
|4.1
|4.1
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS
Info
|Announced
|June 2017
|February 2016
|Class
|Low end
|Low end
|Model number
|SDM450
|MSM8940
|Official page
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 official site
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 435 official site
