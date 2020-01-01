Snapdragon 460 vs Apple A9
We compared the 8-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 460 (Adreno 610) with the older 2-core Apple A9 (PowerVR Series 7XT GT7600) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
29
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
28
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
44
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
33
Key Differences
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 460
- Has 6 cores more
- Announced 4 years and 5 months later
- Has the smaller size of the transistor (11 versus 14 nm)
- Compatible with the latest DirectX 12
- Better instruction set architecture
Pros of Apple A9
- Supports 7% higher memory bandwidth (14.9 against 13.91 GB/s)
- Shows better (up to 14%) AnTuTu 8 score – 170K vs 149K
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
255
Apple A9 +113%
544
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Snapdragon 460 +25%
1258
1009
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
149818
Apple A9 +14%
170666
Specifications
CPU
|Architecture
|4x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 240 Gold
4x 1.6 GHz – Kryo 240 Silver
|2x 1.85 GHz – Twister
|Cores
|8
|2
|Frequency
|1800 MHz
|1850 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8.3-A
|ARMv8-A
|L2 cache
|-
|3 MB
|L3 cache
|-
|8 MB
|Process
|11 nanometers
|14 nanometers
|Transistor count
|-
|2 billion
Graphics
|GPU name
|Adreno 610
|PowerVR Series 7XT GT7600
|Architecture
|Adreno 600
|Rogue
|GPU frequency
|-
|650 MHz
|Cores
|-
|6
|Number of ALUs
|128
|192
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|1.2
|DirectX version
|12
|11
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4
|Memory frequency
|1866 MHz
|1333 MHz
|Bus
|2x 16 Bit
|2x 32 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|13.91 Gbit/s
|14.9 Gbit/s
|Max size
|8 GB
|4 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Hexagon 683
|No
|Storage type
|UFS 2.1
|NVMe
|Max display resolution
|2520 x 1080
|1920 x 1080
|Max camera resolution
|1x 48MP, 2x 16MP
|1x 32MP, 2x 12MP
|Video capture
|4K at 30FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 30FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|H.264, H.265
|Audio codecs
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|X11
|Qualcomm MDM9635M
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 13
|LTE Cat. 6
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 390 Mbps
|Up to 450 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|4
|Bluetooth
|5.1
|4.2
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
Info
|Announced
|January 2020
|September 2015
|Class
|Low end
|Flagship
|Model number
|SM4250-AA
|-
|Official page
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 460 official site
|-
