Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Snapdragon 460 vs Kirin 650 – what's better?

Snapdragon 460 vs Kirin 650

Snapdragon 460
Snapdragon 460
VS
Kirin 650
Kirin 650

We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 460 (with Adreno 610 graphics) and HiSilicon Kirin 650 (Mali-T830 MP2). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Benchmarks
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 460
  • Performs 6.8x better in floating-point computations
  • Announced 4-years and 1-month later
  • Shows significantly better (up to 2.2x) AnTuTu 8 score – 147K vs 65K
  • Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Kirin
  • Has a smaller size transistor (11 versus 16 nm)
  • Compatible with the latest DirectX 12
  • Better instruction set architecture
Pros of HiSilicon Kirin 650
  • Higher GPU frequency (~50%)
  • 11% higher CPU clock speed (2000 vs 1800 MHz)

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Snapdragon 460 +51%
255
Kirin 650
169
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Snapdragon 460 +57%
1274
Kirin 650
812
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Snapdragon 460 +124%
147298
Kirin 650
65792

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 460 and Kirin 650

CPU

Architecture 4x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 240 Gold
4x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 240 Silver		 4x 2 GHz – Cortex-A53
4x 1.7 GHz – Cortex-A53
Cores 8 8
Frequency 1800 MHz 2000 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.3-A ARMv8-A
Process 11 nanometers 16 nanometers
Transistor count - 4 billion
TDP 3 W 5 W

Graphics

GPU name Adreno 610 Mali-T830 MP2
Architecture Adreno 600 Midgard
GPU frequency 600 MHz 900 MHz
Execution units 2 2
Shading units 256 32
FLOPS 273 Gigaflops 40 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.1 1.0
OpenCL version 2.0 1.2
DirectX version 12 11

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR3
Memory frequency 1866 MHz 933 MHz
Bus 2x 16 Bit 2x 32 Bit
Max bandwidth 13.91 Gbit/s -
Max size 8 GB 4 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Hexagon 683 No
Storage type UFS 2.1 eMMC 5.1
Max display resolution 2520 x 1080 1920 x 1200
Max camera resolution 1x 48MP, 2x 16MP 1x 21MP
Video capture 4K at 30FPS 1K at 60FPS
Video playback 4K at 30FPS 1080p at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9 H.264, H.265
Audio codecs AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem X11 -
4G support LTE Cat. 13 LTE Cat. 6
5G support No No
Download speed Up to 390 Mbps Up to 300 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps Up to 50 Mbps
Wi-Fi 6 4
Bluetooth 5.1 4.1
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS

Info

Announced January 2020 January 2016
Class Low end Mid range
Model number SM4250-AA -
Official page Qualcomm Snapdragon 460 official site -

Cast your vote

So, which SoC would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. Snapdragon 460 and Snapdragon 730G
2. Snapdragon 460 and Snapdragon 720G
3. Snapdragon 460 and Kirin 710
4. Snapdragon 460 and Snapdragon 660
5. Snapdragon 460 and Helio G80
6. Kirin 650 and Snapdragon 625
7. Kirin 650 and Snapdragon 636
8. Kirin 650 and Kirin 659
9. Kirin 650 and Snapdragon 650
10. Kirin 650 and Kirin 655

Comments

Please give your opinion on the comparison of Kirin 650 and Snapdragon 460, or ask any questions
РусскийEnglish