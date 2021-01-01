Snapdragon 460 vs Kirin 659
We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 460 (with Adreno 610 graphics) and HiSilicon Kirin 659 (Mali-T830 MP2 ). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
21
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
43
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
23
Key Differences
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 460
- Performs 6.7x better in floating-point computations
- Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Kirin
- Announced 3-years and 1-month later
- Has a smaller size transistor (11 versus 16 nm)
- Better instruction set architecture
Pros of HiSilicon Kirin 659
- Higher GPU frequency (~50%)
- 31% higher CPU clock speed (2360 vs 1800 MHz)
BenchmarksPerformance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
vs
AnTuTu 8
|CPU
|56442
|42694
|GPU
|21816
|10714
|Memory
|40048
|35791
|UX
|26495
|20904
|Total score
|144308
|-
GeekBench 5
Single-Core Score
Snapdragon 460 +29%
250
194
Multi-Core Score
Snapdragon 460 +33%
1154
868
|Image compression
|77.7 Mpixels/s
|68.9 Mpixels/s
|Face detection
|11.2 images/s
|9.19 images/s
|Speech recognition
|19.1 words/s
|14.4 words/s
|Machine learning
|14.5 images/s
|10 images/s
|Camera shooting
|9.61 images/s
|4.67 images/s
|HTML 5
|1.61 Mnodes/s
|1.33 Mnodes/s
|SQLite
|422.5 Krows/s
|335.3 Krows/s
Gaming
|PUBG Mobile
|30 FPS
[Low]
|-
|Call of Duty: Mobile
|36 FPS
[Medium]
|-
|Shadowgun Legends
|33 FPS
[Medium]
|-
|World of Tanks Blitz
|42 FPS
[Medium]
|-
|Mobile Legends: Bang Bang
|31 FPS
[Medium]
|-
|Device
|OnePlus Nord N100
720 x 1600
|-
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 460 and Kirin 659
CPU
|Architecture
|4x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 240 Gold
4x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 240 Silver
|4x 2.36 GHz – Cortex-A53
4x 1.7 GHz – Cortex-A53
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|1800 MHz
|2360 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8.3-A
|ARMv8-A
|Process
|11 nanometers
|16 nanometers
|Transistor count
|-
|4 billion
|TDP
|3 W
|-
Graphics
|GPU name
|Adreno 610
|Mali-T830 MP2
|Architecture
|Adreno 600
|Midgard
|GPU frequency
|600 MHz
|900 MHz
|Execution units
|2
|2
|Shading units
|256
|32
|FLOPS
|273 Gigaflops
|41 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.0
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|1.2
|DirectX version
|12
|11
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR3
|Memory frequency
|1866 MHz
|933 MHz
|Bus
|2x 16 Bit
|2x 32 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|13.91 Gbit/s
|-
|Max size
|8 GB
|4 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Hexagon 683
|No
|Storage type
|UFS 2.1
|eMMC 5.1
|Max display resolution
|2520 x 1080
|1920 x 1200
|Max camera resolution
|1x 48MP, 2x 16MP
|1x 21MP, 2x 13MP
|Video capture
|1K at 60FPS
|1K at 60FPS
|Video playback
|1080p at 60FPS
|1080p at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|H.264, H.265
|Audio codecs
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|X11
|-
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 13
|LTE Cat. 6
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 390 Mbps
|Up to 300 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Up to 50 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|6
|4
|Bluetooth
|5.1
|4.2
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
Info
|Announced
|January 2020
|January 2017
|Class
|Low end
|Mid range
|Model number
|SM4250-AA
|-
|Official page
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 460 official site
|-
Cast your vote
5 (62.5%)
3 (37.5%)
Total votes: 8