Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Snapdragon 460 vs Kirin 659 – what's better?

Snapdragon 460 vs Kirin 659

Snapdragon 460
VS
Kirin 659
Snapdragon 460
Kirin 659

We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 460 (with Adreno 610 graphics) and HiSilicon Kirin 659 (Mali-T830 MP2 ). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Benchmarks
  4. AnTuTu v8
  5. GeekBench 5
  6. Gaming
  7. Specs
  8. Comments

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 460
  • Performs 6.7x better in floating-point computations
  • Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Kirin
  • Announced 3-years and 1-month later
  • Has a smaller size transistor (11 versus 16 nm)
  • Better instruction set architecture
Pros of HiSilicon Kirin 659
  • Higher GPU frequency (~50%)
  • 31% higher CPU clock speed (2360 vs 1800 MHz)

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Snapdragon 460
vs
Kirin 659

AnTuTu 8

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
CPU 56442 42694
GPU 21816 10714
Memory 40048 35791
UX 26495 20904
Total score 144308 -
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Snapdragon 460 +29%
250
Kirin 659
194
Multi-Core Score
Snapdragon 460 +33%
1154
Kirin 659
868
Image compression 77.7 Mpixels/s 68.9 Mpixels/s
Face detection 11.2 images/s 9.19 images/s
Speech recognition 19.1 words/s 14.4 words/s
Machine learning 14.5 images/s 10 images/s
Camera shooting 9.61 images/s 4.67 images/s
HTML 5 1.61 Mnodes/s 1.33 Mnodes/s
SQLite 422.5 Krows/s 335.3 Krows/s

Gaming

Table of average FPS and graphics settings in mobile games
PUBG Mobile 30 FPS
[Low]		 -
Call of Duty: Mobile 36 FPS
[Medium]		 -
Shadowgun Legends 33 FPS
[Medium]		 -
World of Tanks Blitz 42 FPS
[Medium]		 -
Mobile Legends: Bang Bang 31 FPS
[Medium]		 -
Device OnePlus Nord N100
720 x 1600		 -
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 460 and Kirin 659

CPU

Architecture 4x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 240 Gold
4x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 240 Silver		 4x 2.36 GHz – Cortex-A53
4x 1.7 GHz – Cortex-A53
Cores 8 8
Frequency 1800 MHz 2360 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.3-A ARMv8-A
Process 11 nanometers 16 nanometers
Transistor count - 4 billion
TDP 3 W -

Graphics

GPU name Adreno 610 Mali-T830 MP2
Architecture Adreno 600 Midgard
GPU frequency 600 MHz 900 MHz
Execution units 2 2
Shading units 256 32
FLOPS 273 Gigaflops 41 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.1 1.0
OpenCL version 2.0 1.2
DirectX version 12 11

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR3
Memory frequency 1866 MHz 933 MHz
Bus 2x 16 Bit 2x 32 Bit
Max bandwidth 13.91 Gbit/s -
Max size 8 GB 4 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Hexagon 683 No
Storage type UFS 2.1 eMMC 5.1
Max display resolution 2520 x 1080 1920 x 1200
Max camera resolution 1x 48MP, 2x 16MP 1x 21MP, 2x 13MP
Video capture 1K at 60FPS 1K at 60FPS
Video playback 1080p at 60FPS 1080p at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9 H.264, H.265
Audio codecs AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem X11 -
4G support LTE Cat. 13 LTE Cat. 6
5G support No No
Download speed Up to 390 Mbps Up to 300 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps Up to 50 Mbps
Wi-Fi 6 4
Bluetooth 5.1 4.2
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou

Info

Announced January 2020 January 2017
Class Low end Mid range
Model number SM4250-AA -
Official page Qualcomm Snapdragon 460 official site -

Cast your vote

So, which SoC would you choose?
5 (62.5%)
3 (37.5%)
Total votes: 8

Related Comparisons

1. Samsung Exynos 9611 vs Qualcomm Snapdragon 460
2. Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 vs Snapdragon 460
3. MediaTek Helio P35 vs Qualcomm Snapdragon 460
4. Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 vs Snapdragon 460
5. Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 vs Snapdragon 460
6. Samsung Exynos 9611 vs HiSilicon Kirin 659
7. Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 vs HiSilicon Kirin 659
8. HiSilicon Kirin 710 vs Kirin 659
9. Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 vs HiSilicon Kirin 659

Comments

Please give your opinion on the comparison of Kirin 659 and Snapdragon 460, or ask any questions
РусскийEnglish