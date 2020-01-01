Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Snapdragon 460 vs Kirin 950 – what's better?

Snapdragon 460 vs Kirin 950

We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 460 (with Adreno 610 graphics) and HiSilicon Kirin 950 (Mali-T880 MP4). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

CPU Performance
Gaming Performance
Battery life
NanoReview Score
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 460
  • Announced 4-years and 3-months later
  • Performs 2.2x better in floating-point computations
  • Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Kirin
  • Has a smaller size transistor (11 versus 16 nm)
  • Compatible with the latest DirectX 12
  • Better instruction set architecture
Pros of HiSilicon Kirin 950
  • Supports 84% higher memory bandwidth (25.6 against 13.91 GB/s)
  • Higher GPU frequency (~50%)
  • 33% higher CPU clock speed (2400 vs 1800 MHz)
  • Shows better (up to 18%) AnTuTu 8 score – 173K vs 147K

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Snapdragon 460
255
Kirin 950 +35%
345
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Snapdragon 460
1274
Kirin 950 +2%
1294
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Snapdragon 460
147298
Kirin 950 +18%
173287

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 460 and Kirin 950

CPU

Architecture 4x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 240 Gold
4x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 240 Silver		 4x 2.4 GHz – Cortex-A72
4x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A53
Cores 8 8
Frequency 1800 MHz 2400 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.3-A ARMv8-A
Process 11 nanometers 16 nanometers
Transistor count - 2 billion
TDP 3 W 5 W

Graphics

GPU name Adreno 610 Mali-T880 MP4
Architecture Adreno 600 Midgard
GPU frequency 600 MHz 900 MHz
Execution units 2 4
Shading units 256 64
FLOPS 273 Gigaflops 122 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.1 1.0
OpenCL version 2.0 1.2
DirectX version 12 11.2

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4
Memory frequency 1866 MHz -
Bus 2x 16 Bit 2x 32 Bit
Max bandwidth 13.91 Gbit/s 25.6 Gbit/s
Max size 8 GB 4 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Hexagon 683 No
Storage type UFS 2.1 eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.0
Max display resolution 2520 x 1080 2560 x 1600
Max camera resolution 1x 48MP, 2x 16MP 1x 21MP, 2x 16MP
Video capture 4K at 30FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video playback 4K at 30FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
Audio codecs AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem X11 -
4G support LTE Cat. 13 LTE Cat. 6
5G support No No
Download speed Up to 390 Mbps Up to 300 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps Up to 50 Mbps
Wi-Fi 6 5
Bluetooth 5.1 4.2
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo

Info

Announced January 2020 November 2015
Class Low end Flagship
Model number SM4250-AA -
Official page Qualcomm Snapdragon 460 official site -

