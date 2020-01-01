Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Snapdragon 460 vs Kirin 970 – what's better?

Snapdragon 460 vs Kirin 970

We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 460 (with Adreno 610 graphics) and HiSilicon Kirin 970 (Mali G72 MP12). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 460
  • Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Kirin
  • Announced 2 years and 5 months later
  • Better instruction set architecture
Pros of HiSilicon Kirin 970
  • Supports 108% higher memory bandwidth (29 against 13.91 GB/s)
  • Shows significantly better (up to 57%) AnTuTu 8 score – 235K vs 149K
  • 31% higher CPU clock speed (2360 vs 1800 MHz)
  • Has the smaller size of the transistor (10 versus 11 nm)

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Snapdragon 460
255
Kirin 970 +54%
392
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Snapdragon 460
1258
Kirin 970 +11%
1392
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Snapdragon 460
149818
Kirin 970 +57%
235052

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 460 and Kirin 970

CPU

Architecture 4x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 240 Gold
4x 1.6 GHz – Kryo 240 Silver		 4x 2.36 GHz – Cortex A73
4x 1.84 GHz – Cortex A53
Cores 8 8
Frequency 1800 MHz 2360 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.3-A ARMv8-A
L1 cache - 512 KB
L2 cache - 2 MB
Process 11 nanometers 10 nanometers
Transistor count - 5.5 billion

Graphics

GPU name Adreno 610 Mali G72 MP12
Architecture Adreno 600 Bifrost
GPU frequency - 746 MHz
Cores - 12
Number of ALUs 128 -
FLOPS - 347 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.1 1.0
OpenCL version 2.0 1.2
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4
Memory frequency 1866 MHz 1833 MHz
Bus 2x 16 Bit 4x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 13.91 Gbit/s 29 Gbit/s
Max size 8 GB 8 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Hexagon 683 Yes
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 2.1
Max display resolution 2520 x 1080 3840 x 2160
Max camera resolution 1x 48MP, 2x 16MP 1x 48MP, 2x 20MP
Video capture 4K at 30FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video playback 4K at 30FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9, VC-1
Audio codecs AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV 32 bit@384 kHz, HD-audio

Connectivity

Modem X11 -
4G support LTE Cat. 13 LTE Cat. 18
5G support No No
Download speed Up to 390 Mbps Up to 1200 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps Up to 150 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 5
Bluetooth 5.1 4.2
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou

Info

Announced January 2020 September 2017
Class Low end Flagship
Model number SM4250-AA -
Official page Qualcomm Snapdragon 460 official site HiSilicon Kirin 970 official site

