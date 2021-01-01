Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Snapdragon 460 vs Dimensity 700 – what's better?

Snapdragon 460 vs Dimensity 700

Snapdragon 460
VS
Dimensity 700
Snapdragon 460
Dimensity 700

We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 460 (with Adreno 610 graphics) and MediaTek Dimensity 700 (Mali-G57 MC2). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 460
  • Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Dimensity
  • Better instruction set architecture
Pros of MediaTek Dimensity 700
  • Shows significantly better (up to 2x) AnTuTu 8 score – 290K vs 144K
  • Has a smaller size transistor (7 versus 11 nm)
  • Higher GPU frequency (~58%)
  • 22% higher CPU clock speed (2200 vs 1800 MHz)
  • Supports 23% higher memory bandwidth (17.07 against 13.91 GB/s)
  • Announced 10-months later

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Snapdragon 460
vs
Dimensity 700

AnTuTu 8

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
Snapdragon 460
144308
Dimensity 700 +102%
290923
CPU 56442 102180
GPU 21816 66147
Memory 40048 71740
UX 26495 59364
Total score 144308 290923
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Multi-Core Score
Snapdragon 460
1154
Dimensity 700 +45%
1677
Image compression 77.7 Mpixels/s -
Face detection 11.2 images/s -
Speech recognition 19.1 words/s -
Machine learning 14.5 images/s -
Camera shooting 9.61 images/s -
HTML 5 1.61 Mnodes/s -
SQLite 422.5 Krows/s -

Gaming

Table of average FPS and graphics settings in mobile games
PUBG Mobile 30 FPS
[Low]		 51 FPS
[Low]
Call of Duty: Mobile 36 FPS
[Medium]		 37 FPS
[Medium]
Fortnite - 25 FPS
[Low]
Shadowgun Legends 33 FPS
[Medium]		 59 FPS
[Low]
World of Tanks Blitz 42 FPS
[Medium]		 52 FPS
[Ultra]
Genshin Impact - 34 FPS
[Low]
Mobile Legends: Bang Bang 31 FPS
[Medium]		 56 FPS
[Ultra]
Device OnePlus Nord N100
720 x 1600		 Xiaomi Poco M3 Pro
1080 x 2400
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 460 and Dimensity 700

CPU

Architecture 4x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 240 Gold
4x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 240 Silver		 2x 2.2 GHz – Cortex-A76
6x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
Cores 8 8
Frequency 1800 MHz 2200 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.3-A ARMv8.2-A
Process 11 nanometers 7 nanometers
TDP 3 W 10 W

Graphics

GPU name Adreno 610 Mali-G57 MC2
Architecture Adreno 600 Valhall
GPU frequency 600 MHz 950 MHz
Execution units 2 2
Shading units 256 32
FLOPS 273 Gigaflops -
Vulkan version 1.1 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 1866 MHz 2133 MHz
Bus 2x 16 Bit 2x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 13.91 Gbit/s 17.07 Gbit/s
Max size 8 GB 12 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Hexagon 683 Yes
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 2.2
Max display resolution 2520 x 1080 2520 x 1080
Max camera resolution 1x 48MP, 2x 16MP 1x 64MP, 2x 16MP
Video capture 1K at 60FPS 2K at 30FPS
Video playback 1080p at 60FPS 2K at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP9
Audio codecs AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AAC LC, MP3, HE-AACv1, HE-AACv2, FLAC

Connectivity

Modem X11 -
4G support LTE Cat. 13 LTE Cat. 18
5G support No Yes
Download speed Up to 390 Mbps Up to 1200 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps Up to 211 Mbps
Wi-Fi 6 5
Bluetooth 5.1 5.1
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC

Info

Announced January 2020 November 2020
Class Low end Mid range
Model number SM4250-AA -
Official page Qualcomm Snapdragon 460 official site MediaTek Dimensity 700 official site

Comments

Please give your opinion on the comparison of Dimensity 700 and Snapdragon 460, or ask any questions
