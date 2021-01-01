Snapdragon 460 vs Dimensity 720
We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 460 (with Adreno 610 graphics) and MediaTek Dimensity 720 (Mali-G57 MC3). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
Key Differences
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 460
- Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Dimensity
- Better instruction set architecture
Pros of MediaTek Dimensity 720
- Shows significantly better (up to 2x) AnTuTu 8 score – 286K vs 144K
- Has a smaller size transistor (7 versus 11 nm)
- Higher GPU frequency (~42%)
- Supports 23% higher memory bandwidth (17.07 against 13.91 GB/s)
- Announced 6-months later
- 11% higher CPU clock speed (2000 vs 1800 MHz)
BenchmarksPerformance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
vs
AnTuTu 8
|CPU
|56442
|94712
|GPU
|21816
|72127
|Memory
|40048
|67407
|UX
|26495
|56445
|Total score
|144308
|286658
GeekBench 5
Single-Core Score
250
Dimensity 720 +103%
508
Multi-Core Score
1154
Dimensity 720 +44%
1662
|Image compression
|77.7 Mpixels/s
|-
|Face detection
|11.2 images/s
|-
|Speech recognition
|19.1 words/s
|-
|Machine learning
|14.5 images/s
|-
|Camera shooting
|9.61 images/s
|-
|HTML 5
|1.61 Mnodes/s
|-
|SQLite
|422.5 Krows/s
|-
Gaming
|PUBG Mobile
|30 FPS
[Low]
|41 FPS
[Low]
|Call of Duty: Mobile
|36 FPS
[Medium]
|43 FPS
[High]
|Fortnite
|-
|26 FPS
[Low]
|Shadowgun Legends
|33 FPS
[Medium]
|49 FPS
[Ultra]
|World of Tanks Blitz
|42 FPS
[Medium]
|52 FPS
[Ultra]
|Genshin Impact
|-
|30 FPS
[Medium]
|Mobile Legends: Bang Bang
|31 FPS
[Medium]
|30 FPS
[Ultra]
|Device
|OnePlus Nord N100
720 x 1600
|Realme V3
720 x 1600
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 460 and Dimensity 720
CPU
|Architecture
|4x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 240 Gold
4x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 240 Silver
|2x 2 GHz – Cortex-A76
6x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|1800 MHz
|2000 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8.3-A
|ARMv8.2-A
|Process
|11 nanometers
|7 nanometers
|TDP
|3 W
|10 W
Graphics
|GPU name
|Adreno 610
|Mali-G57 MC3
|Architecture
|Adreno 600
|Valhall
|GPU frequency
|600 MHz
|850 MHz
|Execution units
|2
|3
|Shading units
|256
|48
|FLOPS
|273 Gigaflops
|-
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|1866 MHz
|2133 MHz
|Bus
|2x 16 Bit
|2x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|13.91 Gbit/s
|17.07 Gbit/s
|Max size
|8 GB
|12 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Hexagon 683
|Yes
|Storage type
|UFS 2.1
|UFS 2.2
|Max display resolution
|2520 x 1080
|2520 x 1080
|Max camera resolution
|1x 48MP, 2x 16MP
|1x 64MP, 2x 20MP
|Video capture
|1K at 60FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|1080p at 60FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AAC LC, MP3, HE-AACv1, HE-AACv2, FLAC
Connectivity
|Modem
|X11
|-
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 13
|LTE Cat. 18
|5G support
|No
|Yes
|Download speed
|Up to 390 Mbps
|Up to 1200 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Up to 211 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|6
|5
|Bluetooth
|5.1
|5.1
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
Info
|Announced
|January 2020
|July 2020
|Class
|Low end
|Mid range
|Model number
|SM4250-AA
|MT6853V
|Official page
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 460 official site
|MediaTek Dimensity 720 official site
