Snapdragon 460 vs Helio A22
We compared the 8-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 460 (Adreno 610) with the older 4-core MediaTek Helio A22 (PowerVR GE8320) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
15
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
10
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
50
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
24
Key Differences
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 460
- Has 4 cores more
- Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Helio
- Shows significantly better (up to 85%) AnTuTu 8 score – 149K vs 81K
- Announced 1 year and 7 months later
- Has the smaller size of the transistor (11 versus 12 nm)
- Better instruction set architecture
Pros of MediaTek Helio A22
- 11% higher CPU clock speed (2000 vs 1800 MHz)
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Snapdragon 460 +56%
255
163
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Snapdragon 460 +132%
1258
543
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Snapdragon 460 +85%
149818
81081
Specifications
CPU
|Architecture
|4x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 240 Gold
4x 1.6 GHz – Kryo 240 Silver
|4x 2 GHz – Cortex-A53
|Cores
|8
|4
|Frequency
|1800 MHz
|2000 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8.3-A
|ARMv8-A
|L1 cache
|-
|32 KB
|Process
|11 nanometers
|12 nanometers
Graphics
|GPU name
|Adreno 610
|PowerVR GE8320
|Architecture
|Adreno 600
|Rogue
|GPU frequency
|-
|650 MHz
|Cores
|-
|2
|Number of ALUs
|128
|-
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.0
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|1.2
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|1866 MHz
|1800 MHz
|Bus
|2x 16 Bit
|2x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|13.91 Gbit/s
|13.9 Gbit/s
|Max size
|8 GB
|6 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Hexagon 683
|NeuroPilot
|Storage type
|UFS 2.1
|eMMC 5.1
|Max display resolution
|2520 x 1080
|1600 x 720
|Max camera resolution
|1x 48MP, 2x 16MP
|1x 21MP, 2x 13MP
|Video capture
|4K at 30FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 30FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|H.264, H.265
|Audio codecs
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|X11
|-
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 13
|LTE Cat. 7
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 390 Mbps
|Up to 300 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|5
|Bluetooth
|5.1
|5.0
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
Info
|Announced
|January 2020
|June 2018
|Class
|Low end
|Low end
|Model number
|SM4250-AA
|MT6762M
|Official page
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 460 official site
|MediaTek Helio A22 official site
Cast your vote
1 (100%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: 1
Related Comparisons
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 460 and Qualcomm Snapdragon 632
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 460 and Qualcomm Snapdragon 625
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 460 and MediaTek Helio G70
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 460 and Qualcomm Snapdragon 636
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 460 and Qualcomm Snapdragon 662
- MediaTek Helio A22 and Qualcomm Snapdragon 625
- MediaTek Helio A22 and Qualcomm Snapdragon 430
- MediaTek Helio A22 and MediaTek Helio P22
- MediaTek Helio A22 and MediaTek MT6739