Snapdragon 460 vs Helio A25
We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 460 (with Adreno 610 graphics) and MediaTek Helio A25 (PowerVR GE8320). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
17
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
56
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
23
Key Differences
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 460
- Performs 6.6x better in floating-point computations
- Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Helio
- Shows significantly better (up to 53%) AnTuTu 8 score – 149K vs 97K
- Announced 1-year and 7-months later
- Has a smaller size transistor (11 versus 12 nm)
- Better instruction set architecture
BenchmarksPerformance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
vs
AnTuTu 8
|CPU
|56442
|40306
|GPU
|21816
|9521
|Memory
|40048
|16528
|UX
|26495
|29187
|Total score
|149307
|97345
GeekBench 5
Single-Core Score
Snapdragon 460 +86%
258
139
Multi-Core Score
Snapdragon 460 +33%
1160
871
|Image compression
|77.7 Mpixels/s
|-
|Face detection
|11.2 images/s
|-
|Speech recognition
|19.1 words/s
|-
|Machine learning
|14.5 images/s
|-
|Camera shooting
|9.61 images/s
|-
|HTML 5
|1.61 Mnodes/s
|-
|SQLite
|422.5 Krows/s
|-
Gaming
|PUBG Mobile
|30 FPS
[Low]
|-
|Call of Duty: Mobile
|36 FPS
[Medium]
|-
|Shadowgun Legends
|33 FPS
[Medium]
|-
|World of Tanks Blitz
|42 FPS
[Medium]
|-
|Mobile Legends: Bang Bang
|31 FPS
[Medium]
|-
|Device
|OnePlus Nord N100
720 x 1600
|-
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 460 and Helio A25
CPU
|Architecture
|4x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 240 Gold
4x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 240 Silver
|4x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A53
4x 1.5 GHz – Cortex-A53
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|1800 MHz
|1800 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8.3-A
|ARMv8-A
|Process
|11 nanometers
|12 nanometers
|TDP
|3 W
|5 W
Graphics
|GPU name
|Adreno 610
|PowerVR GE8320
|Architecture
|Adreno 600
|Rogue
|GPU frequency
|600 MHz
|600 MHz
|Execution units
|2
|2
|Shading units
|256
|64
|FLOPS
|273 Gigaflops
|41.6 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|1.2
|DirectX version
|12
|11
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|1866 MHz
|1600 MHz
|Bus
|2x 16 Bit
|2x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|13.91 Gbit/s
|-
|Max size
|8 GB
|4 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Hexagon 683
|NeuroPilot
|Storage type
|UFS 2.1
|eMMC 5.1
|Max display resolution
|2520 x 1080
|1600 x 720
|Max camera resolution
|1x 48MP, 2x 16MP
|1x 16MP
|Video capture
|1K at 60FPS
|1K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|1080p at 60FPS
|1080p at 30FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|H.264, H.265
|Audio codecs
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|X11
|-
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 13
|LTE Cat. 4
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 390 Mbps
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Up to 50 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|6
|5
|Bluetooth
|5.1
|5.0
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
Info
|Announced
|January 2020
|June 2018
|Class
|Low end
|Low end
|Model number
|SM4250-AA
|MT6762V
|Official page
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 460 official site
|MediaTek Helio A25 official site
