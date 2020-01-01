Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Snapdragon 460 vs Helio G35 – what's better?

We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 460 (with Adreno 610 graphics) and MediaTek Helio G35 (IMG PowerVR GE8320). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 460
  • Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Helio
  • Shows better (up to 35%) AnTuTu 8 score – 149K vs 110K
  • Has the smaller size of the transistor (11 versus 12 nm)
  • Better instruction set architecture
Pros of MediaTek Helio G35
  • 28% higher CPU clock speed (2300 vs 1800 MHz)
  • Supports 7% higher memory bandwidth (14.9 against 13.91 GB/s)

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Snapdragon 460 +45%
255
Helio G35
176
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Snapdragon 460 +26%
1258
Helio G35
999
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Snapdragon 460 +35%
149818
Helio G35
110882

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 460 and Helio G35

CPU

Architecture 4x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 240 Gold
4x 1.6 GHz – Kryo 240 Silver		 8x 2.3 GHz – Cortex-A53
Cores 8 8
Frequency 1800 MHz 2300 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.3-A ARMv8.2-A
Process 11 nanometers 12 nanometers

Graphics

GPU name Adreno 610 IMG PowerVR GE8320
Architecture Adreno 600 Rogue
GPU frequency - 680 MHz
Cores - 2
Number of ALUs 128 -
Vulkan version 1.1 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 1.2
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 1866 MHz 1600 MHz
Bus 2x 16 Bit 2x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 13.91 Gbit/s 14.9 Gbit/s
Max size 8 GB 6 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Hexagon 683 No
Storage type UFS 2.1 eMMC 5.1
Max display resolution 2520 x 1080 2400 x 1080
Max camera resolution 1x 48MP, 2x 16MP 1x 25MP, 2x 16MP
Video capture 4K at 30FPS 1K at 30FPS
Video playback 4K at 30FPS 1080p at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP9 H.264, H.265, AV1
Audio codecs AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem X11 -
4G support LTE Cat. 13 LTE Cat. 7
5G support No No
Download speed Up to 390 Mbps Up to 300 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps Up to 150 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 5
Bluetooth 5.1 5.0
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo

Info

Announced January 2020 June 2020
Class Low end Low end
Model number SM4250-AA -
Official page Qualcomm Snapdragon 460 official site MediaTek Helio G35 official site

Comments

Here you can give your opinion on the comparison of Helio G35 and Snapdragon 460 or ask any questions
