Snapdragon 460 vs Helio G88

Snapdragon 460
VS
Helio G88
Snapdragon 460
Helio G88

We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 460 (with Adreno 610 graphics) and MediaTek Helio G88 (Mali-G52 MC2). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 460
  • Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Helio
  • Has a smaller size transistor (11 versus 12 nm)
  • Better instruction set architecture
Pros of MediaTek Helio G88
  • Higher GPU frequency (~67%)
  • Shows better (up to 34%) AnTuTu 8 score – 192K vs 144K
  • Announced 1-year and 5-months later
  • 11% higher CPU clock speed (2000 vs 1800 MHz)

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Snapdragon 460
vs
Helio G88

AnTuTu 8

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
Snapdragon 460
144270
Helio G88 +34%
192977
CPU 56442 74619
GPU 21816 33985
Memory 40048 42103
UX 26495 43577
Total score 144270 192977
GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Snapdragon 460
253
Helio G88 +32%
335
Multi-Core Score
Snapdragon 460
1141
Helio G88 +13%
1290
Image compression 77.7 Mpixels/s -
Face detection 11.2 images/s -
Speech recognition 19.1 words/s -
Machine learning 14.5 images/s -
Camera shooting 9.61 images/s -
HTML 5 1.61 Mnodes/s -
SQLite 422.5 Krows/s -

Gaming

Table of average FPS and graphics settings in mobile games
PUBG Mobile 30 FPS
[Low]		 -
Call of Duty: Mobile 36 FPS
[Medium]		 -
Shadowgun Legends 33 FPS
[Medium]		 -
World of Tanks Blitz 42 FPS
[Medium]		 -
Mobile Legends: Bang Bang 31 FPS
[Medium]		 -
Device OnePlus Nord N100
720 x 1600		 -
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 460 and Helio G88

CPU

Architecture 4x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 240 Gold
4x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 240 Silver		 2x 2 GHz – Cortex-A75
6x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A55
Cores 8 8
Frequency 1800 MHz 2000 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.3-A ARMv8-A
Process 11 nanometers 12 nanometers
TDP 3 W -

Graphics

GPU name Adreno 610 Mali-G52 MC2
Architecture Adreno 600 Bifrost
GPU frequency 600 MHz 1000 MHz
Execution units 2 2
Shading units 256 32
FLOPS 273 Gigaflops -
Vulkan version 1.1 1.0
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 1866 MHz 1800 MHz
Bus 2x 16 Bit -
Max bandwidth 13.91 Gbit/s -
Max size 8 GB 8 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Hexagon 683 Yes
Storage type UFS 2.1 eMMC 5.1
Max display resolution 2520 x 1080 2520 x 1080
Max camera resolution 1x 48MP, 2x 16MP 1x 64MP, 2x 16MP
Video capture 1K at 60FPS 2K at 30FPS
Video playback 1080p at 60FPS 2K at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP9
Audio codecs AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem X11 -
4G support LTE Cat. 13 LTE Cat. 7
5G support No No
Download speed Up to 390 Mbps Up to 300 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps Up to 100 Mbps
Wi-Fi 6 5
Bluetooth 5.1 5.0
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo

Info

Announced January 2020 June 2021
Class Low end Mid range
Model number SM4250-AA -
Official page Qualcomm Snapdragon 460 official site MediaTek Helio G88 official site

