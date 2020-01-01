Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Snapdragon 460 vs Helio G90 – what's better?

Snapdragon 460 vs Helio G90

Snapdragon 460
Snapdragon 460
VS
Helio G90
Helio G90

We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 460 (with Adreno 610 graphics) and MediaTek Helio G90 (Mali-G76MC4). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Benchmarks
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 460
  • Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Helio
  • Has the smaller size of the transistor (11 versus 12 nm)
  • Better instruction set architecture
Pros of MediaTek Helio G90
  • Shows significantly better (up to 51%) AnTuTu 8 score – 225K vs 149K
  • 11% higher CPU clock speed (2000 vs 1800 MHz)

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Snapdragon 460
255
Helio G90 +102%
516
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Snapdragon 460
1258
Helio G90 +31%
1652
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Snapdragon 460
149818
Helio G90 +51%
225534

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 460 and Helio G90

CPU

Architecture 4x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 240 Gold
4x 1.6 GHz – Kryo 240 Silver		 2x 2 GHz – Cortex-A76
6x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
Cores 8 8
Frequency 1800 MHz 2000 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.3-A ARMv8.2-A
Process 11 nanometers 12 nanometers

Graphics

GPU name Adreno 610 Mali-G76MC4
Architecture Adreno 600 Bifrost
GPU frequency - 720 MHz
Cores - 4
Number of ALUs 128 -
Vulkan version 1.1 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 1866 MHz 2133 MHz
Bus 2x 16 Bit 2x 32 Bit
Max bandwidth 13.91 Gbit/s -
Max size 8 GB 10 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Hexagon 683 Da Vinci
Storage type UFS 2.1 eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
Max display resolution 2520 x 1080 2520 x 1080
Max camera resolution 1x 48MP, 2x 16MP 1x 48MP, 2x 24MP
Video capture 4K at 30FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video playback 4K at 30FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP9 H.264, H.265
Audio codecs AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem X11 -
4G support LTE Cat. 13 LTE Cat. 12
5G support No No
Download speed Up to 390 Mbps Up to 600 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps Up to 150 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 6
Bluetooth 5.1 5.0
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou

Info

Announced January 2020 July 2019
Class Low end Mid range
Model number SM4250-AA -
Official page Qualcomm Snapdragon 460 official site MediaTek Helio G90 official site

Cast your vote

So, which SoC would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

Comments

Here you can give your opinion on the comparison of Helio G90 and Snapdragon 460 or ask any questions
РусскийEnglish