Snapdragon 460 vs Helio G95

VS
We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 460 (with Adreno 610 graphics) and MediaTek Helio G95 (Mali-G76 3EEMC4). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Benchmarks
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 460
  • Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Helio
  • Performs 39% better in floating-point computations
  • Has a smaller size transistor (11 versus 12 nm)
  • Better instruction set architecture
Pros of MediaTek Helio G95
  • Shows significantly better (up to 2x) AnTuTu 8 score – 300K vs 147K
  • Higher GPU frequency (~50%)
  • Announced 8-months later
  • 14% higher CPU clock speed (2050 vs 1800 MHz)

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Snapdragon 460
255
Helio G95 +102%
516
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Snapdragon 460
1274
Helio G95 +26%
1608
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Snapdragon 460
147298
Helio G95 +104%
300142

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 460 and Helio G95

CPU

Architecture 4x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 240 Gold
4x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 240 Silver		 2x 2.05 GHz – Cortex-A76
6x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
Cores 8 8
Frequency 1800 MHz 2050 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.3-A ARMv8.2-A
Process 11 nanometers 12 nanometers
TDP 3 W 5 W

Graphics

GPU name Adreno 610 Mali-G76 3EEMC4
Architecture Adreno 600 Bifrost
GPU frequency 600 MHz 900 MHz
Execution units 2 4
Shading units 256 64
FLOPS 273 Gigaflops 195.8 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.1 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 1866 MHz 2133 MHz
Bus 2x 16 Bit 2x 32 Bit
Max bandwidth 13.91 Gbit/s -
Max size 8 GB 10 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Hexagon 683 Da Vinci
Storage type UFS 2.1 eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
Max display resolution 2520 x 1080 2520 x 1080
Max camera resolution 1x 48MP, 2x 16MP 1x 64MP, 2x 24MP
Video capture 4K at 30FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video playback 4K at 30FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP9
Audio codecs AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem X11 -
4G support LTE Cat. 13 LTE Cat. 12
5G support No No
Download speed Up to 390 Mbps Up to 600 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps Up to 150 Mbps
Wi-Fi 6 5
Bluetooth 5.1 5.0
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo

Info

Announced January 2020 September 2020
Class Low end Mid range
Model number SM4250-AA -
Official page Qualcomm Snapdragon 460 official site MediaTek Helio G95 official site

Comments

Please give your opinion on the comparison of Helio G95 and Snapdragon 460, or ask any questions
