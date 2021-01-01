Snapdragon 460 vs Helio G96
We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 460 (with Adreno 610 graphics) and MediaTek Helio G96 (Mali G57 MC2). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
40
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
32
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
60
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
44
Key Differences
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 460
- Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Helio
- Has a smaller size transistor (11 versus 12 nm)
- Better instruction set architecture
Pros of MediaTek Helio G96
- Shows significantly better (up to 2.1x) AnTuTu 9 score – 346K vs 165K
- Higher GPU frequency (~42%)
- Announced 1-year and 5-months later
- 14% higher CPU clock speed (2050 vs 1800 MHz)
BenchmarksPerformance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
vs
AnTuTu 9
|CPU
|55909
|92742
|GPU
|23543
|95976
|Memory
|40784
|57726
|UX
|42940
|98195
|Total score
|165823
|346649
GeekBench 5
Single-Core Score
256
Helio G96 +99%
509
Multi-Core Score
1168
Helio G96 +42%
1657
|Image compression
|77.7 Mpixels/s
|-
|Face detection
|11.2 images/s
|-
|Speech recognition
|19.1 words/s
|-
|Machine learning
|14.5 images/s
|-
|Camera shooting
|9.61 images/s
|-
|HTML 5
|1.61 Mnodes/s
|-
|SQLite
|422.5 Krows/s
|-
Gaming
|PUBG Mobile
|30 FPS
[Low]
|-
|Call of Duty: Mobile
|36 FPS
[Medium]
|-
|Shadowgun Legends
|33 FPS
[Medium]
|-
|World of Tanks Blitz
|42 FPS
[Medium]
|-
|Mobile Legends: Bang Bang
|31 FPS
[Medium]
|-
|Device
|OnePlus Nord N100
720 x 1600
|-
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 460 and Helio G96
CPU
|Architecture
|4x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 240 Gold
4x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 240 Silver
|2x 2.05 GHz – Cortex-A76
6x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|1800 MHz
|2050 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8.3-A
|ARMv8.2-A
|Process
|11 nanometers
|12 nanometers
|TDP
|3 W
|-
Graphics
|GPU name
|Adreno 610
|Mali G57 MC2
|Architecture
|Adreno 600
|Valhall
|GPU frequency
|600 MHz
|850 MHz
|Execution units
|2
|2
|Shading units
|256
|32
|FLOPS
|273 Gigaflops
|-
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|1866 MHz
|2133 MHz
|Bus
|2x 16 Bit
|-
|Max bandwidth
|13.91 Gbit/s
|-
|Max size
|8 GB
|-
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Hexagon 683
|Yes
|Storage type
|UFS 2.1
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.2
|Max display resolution
|2520 x 1080
|2520 x 1080
|Max camera resolution
|1x 48MP, 2x 16MP
|1x 108MP, 2x 16MP
|Video capture
|1K at 60FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|1080p at 60FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|X11
|-
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 13
|LTE Cat. 13
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 390 Mbps
|-
|Upload speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|-
|Wi-Fi
|6
|5
|Bluetooth
|5.1
|5.2
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
Info
|Announced
|January 2020
|June 2021
|Class
|Low end
|Mid range
|Model number
|SM4250-AA
|-
|Official page
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 460 official site
|MediaTek Helio G96 official site
