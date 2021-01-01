Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Snapdragon 460 vs Helio G96 – what's better?

Snapdragon 460 vs Helio G96

Snapdragon 460
VS
Helio G96
Snapdragon 460
Helio G96

We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 460 (with Adreno 610 graphics) and MediaTek Helio G96 (Mali G57 MC2). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Benchmarks
  4. AnTuTu v9
  5. GeekBench 5
  6. Gaming
  7. Specs
  8. Comments

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 460
  • Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Helio
  • Has a smaller size transistor (11 versus 12 nm)
  • Better instruction set architecture
Pros of MediaTek Helio G96
  • Shows significantly better (up to 2.1x) AnTuTu 9 score – 346K vs 165K
  • Higher GPU frequency (~42%)
  • Announced 1-year and 5-months later
  • 14% higher CPU clock speed (2050 vs 1800 MHz)

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Snapdragon 460
vs
Helio G96

AnTuTu 9

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
Snapdragon 460
165823
Helio G96 +109%
346649
CPU 55909 92742
GPU 23543 95976
Memory 40784 57726
UX 42940 98195
Total score 165823 346649
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Snapdragon 460
256
Helio G96 +99%
509
Multi-Core Score
Snapdragon 460
1168
Helio G96 +42%
1657
Image compression 77.7 Mpixels/s -
Face detection 11.2 images/s -
Speech recognition 19.1 words/s -
Machine learning 14.5 images/s -
Camera shooting 9.61 images/s -
HTML 5 1.61 Mnodes/s -
SQLite 422.5 Krows/s -

Gaming

Table of average FPS and graphics settings in mobile games
PUBG Mobile 30 FPS
[Low]		 -
Call of Duty: Mobile 36 FPS
[Medium]		 -
Shadowgun Legends 33 FPS
[Medium]		 -
World of Tanks Blitz 42 FPS
[Medium]		 -
Mobile Legends: Bang Bang 31 FPS
[Medium]		 -
Device OnePlus Nord N100
720 x 1600		 -
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 460 and Helio G96

CPU

Architecture 4x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 240 Gold
4x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 240 Silver		 2x 2.05 GHz – Cortex-A76
6x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
Cores 8 8
Frequency 1800 MHz 2050 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.3-A ARMv8.2-A
Process 11 nanometers 12 nanometers
TDP 3 W -

Graphics

GPU name Adreno 610 Mali G57 MC2
Architecture Adreno 600 Valhall
GPU frequency 600 MHz 850 MHz
Execution units 2 2
Shading units 256 32
FLOPS 273 Gigaflops -
Vulkan version 1.1 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 1866 MHz 2133 MHz
Bus 2x 16 Bit -
Max bandwidth 13.91 Gbit/s -
Max size 8 GB -

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Hexagon 683 Yes
Storage type UFS 2.1 eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.2
Max display resolution 2520 x 1080 2520 x 1080
Max camera resolution 1x 48MP, 2x 16MP 1x 108MP, 2x 16MP
Video capture 1K at 60FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video playback 1080p at 60FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP9
Audio codecs AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem X11 -
4G support LTE Cat. 13 LTE Cat. 13
5G support No No
Download speed Up to 390 Mbps -
Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps -
Wi-Fi 6 5
Bluetooth 5.1 5.2
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo

Info

Announced January 2020 June 2021
Class Low end Mid range
Model number SM4250-AA -
Official page Qualcomm Snapdragon 460 official site MediaTek Helio G96 official site

Cast your vote

So, which SoC would you choose?
0 (0%)
1 (100%)
Total votes: 1

Related Comparisons

1. Qualcomm Snapdragon 460 or Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G
2. Qualcomm Snapdragon 460 or Qualcomm Snapdragon 665
3. Qualcomm Snapdragon 460 or Qualcomm Snapdragon 662
4. Qualcomm Snapdragon 460 or Qualcomm Snapdragon 450
5. Qualcomm Snapdragon 460 or MediaTek Helio G85
6. MediaTek Helio G96 or Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G
7. MediaTek Helio G96 or MediaTek Dimensity 800U
8. MediaTek Helio G96 or MediaTek Helio G95
9. MediaTek Helio G96 or MediaTek Dimensity 700
10. MediaTek Helio G96 or MediaTek Dimensity 1200

Comments

Please give your opinion on the comparison of Helio G96 and Snapdragon 460, or ask any questions
РусскийEnglish