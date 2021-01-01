Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Snapdragon 460 vs Helio P20 – what's better?

We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 460 (with Adreno 610 graphics) and MediaTek Helio P20 (Mali-T880 MP2). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 460
  • Performs 8x better in floating-point computations
  • Announced 3-years later
  • Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Helio
  • Has a smaller size transistor (11 versus 16 nm)
  • Supports 9% higher memory bandwidth (13.91 against 12.8 GB/s)
  • Better instruction set architecture
Pros of MediaTek Helio P20
  • Higher GPU frequency (~50%)
  • 28% higher CPU clock speed (2300 vs 1800 MHz)

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Snapdragon 460
vs
Helio P20

AnTuTu 9

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
CPU 55909 -
GPU 23543 -
Memory 40784 -
UX 42940 -
Total score 165823 -
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Snapdragon 460 +49%
256
Helio P20
172
Multi-Core Score
Snapdragon 460 +35%
1168
Helio P20
865
Image compression 77.7 Mpixels/s 61.5 Mpixels/s
Face detection 11.2 images/s 8.55 images/s
Speech recognition 19.1 words/s 16 words/s
Machine learning 14.5 images/s 11.2 images/s
Camera shooting 9.61 images/s 5.06 images/s
HTML 5 1.61 Mnodes/s 1.23 Mnodes/s
SQLite 422.5 Krows/s 309.5 Krows/s

Gaming

Table of average FPS and graphics settings in mobile games
PUBG Mobile 30 FPS
[Low]		 -
Call of Duty: Mobile 36 FPS
[Medium]		 -
Shadowgun Legends 33 FPS
[Medium]		 -
World of Tanks Blitz 42 FPS
[Medium]		 -
Mobile Legends: Bang Bang 31 FPS
[Medium]		 -
Device OnePlus Nord N100
720 x 1600		 -
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 460 and Helio P20

CPU

Architecture 4x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 240 Gold
4x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 240 Silver		 8x 2.3 GHz – Cortex-A53
Cores 8 8
Frequency 1800 MHz 2300 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.3-A ARMv8-A
L1 cache - 512 KB
L2 cache - 2 MB
Process 11 nanometers 16 nanometers
Transistor count - 4 billion
TDP 3 W 5 W

Graphics

GPU name Adreno 610 Mali-T880 MP2
Architecture Adreno 600 Midgard
GPU frequency 600 MHz 900 MHz
Execution units 2 2
Shading units 256 32
FLOPS 273 Gigaflops 34 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.1 1.0
OpenCL version 2.0 1.2
DirectX version 12 11.1

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 1866 MHz 1600 MHz
Bus 2x 16 Bit 2x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 13.91 Gbit/s 12.8 Gbit/s
Max size 8 GB 6 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Hexagon 683 No
Storage type UFS 2.1 eMMC 5.1
Max display resolution 2520 x 1080 1920 x 1080
Max camera resolution 1x 48MP, 2x 16MP 1x 24MP
Video capture 1K at 60FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video playback 1080p at 60FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9 H.264, H.265
Audio codecs AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem X11 -
4G support LTE Cat. 13 LTE Cat. 6
5G support No No
Download speed Up to 390 Mbps Up to 300 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps Up to 5 Mbps
Wi-Fi 6 5
Bluetooth 5.1 4.2
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo

Info

Announced January 2020 February 2016
Class Low end Mid range
Model number SM4250-AA MT6757
Official page Qualcomm Snapdragon 460 official site MediaTek Helio P20 official site

