Snapdragon 460 vs Helio P20
We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 460 (with Adreno 610 graphics) and MediaTek Helio P20 (Mali-T880 MP2). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
20
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
42
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
29
Key Differences
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 460
- Performs 8x better in floating-point computations
- Announced 3-years later
- Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Helio
- Has a smaller size transistor (11 versus 16 nm)
- Supports 9% higher memory bandwidth (13.91 against 12.8 GB/s)
- Better instruction set architecture
Pros of MediaTek Helio P20
- Higher GPU frequency (~50%)
- 28% higher CPU clock speed (2300 vs 1800 MHz)
BenchmarksPerformance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
vs
AnTuTu 9
|CPU
|55909
|-
|GPU
|23543
|-
|Memory
|40784
|-
|UX
|42940
|-
|Total score
|165823
|-
GeekBench 5
Single-Core Score
Snapdragon 460 +49%
256
172
Multi-Core Score
Snapdragon 460 +35%
1168
865
|Image compression
|77.7 Mpixels/s
|61.5 Mpixels/s
|Face detection
|11.2 images/s
|8.55 images/s
|Speech recognition
|19.1 words/s
|16 words/s
|Machine learning
|14.5 images/s
|11.2 images/s
|Camera shooting
|9.61 images/s
|5.06 images/s
|HTML 5
|1.61 Mnodes/s
|1.23 Mnodes/s
|SQLite
|422.5 Krows/s
|309.5 Krows/s
Gaming
|PUBG Mobile
|30 FPS
[Low]
|-
|Call of Duty: Mobile
|36 FPS
[Medium]
|-
|Shadowgun Legends
|33 FPS
[Medium]
|-
|World of Tanks Blitz
|42 FPS
[Medium]
|-
|Mobile Legends: Bang Bang
|31 FPS
[Medium]
|-
|Device
|OnePlus Nord N100
720 x 1600
|-
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 460 and Helio P20
CPU
|Architecture
|4x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 240 Gold
4x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 240 Silver
|8x 2.3 GHz – Cortex-A53
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|1800 MHz
|2300 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8.3-A
|ARMv8-A
|L1 cache
|-
|512 KB
|L2 cache
|-
|2 MB
|Process
|11 nanometers
|16 nanometers
|Transistor count
|-
|4 billion
|TDP
|3 W
|5 W
Graphics
|GPU name
|Adreno 610
|Mali-T880 MP2
|Architecture
|Adreno 600
|Midgard
|GPU frequency
|600 MHz
|900 MHz
|Execution units
|2
|2
|Shading units
|256
|32
|FLOPS
|273 Gigaflops
|34 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.0
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|1.2
|DirectX version
|12
|11.1
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|1866 MHz
|1600 MHz
|Bus
|2x 16 Bit
|2x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|13.91 Gbit/s
|12.8 Gbit/s
|Max size
|8 GB
|6 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Hexagon 683
|No
|Storage type
|UFS 2.1
|eMMC 5.1
|Max display resolution
|2520 x 1080
|1920 x 1080
|Max camera resolution
|1x 48MP, 2x 16MP
|1x 24MP
|Video capture
|1K at 60FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|1080p at 60FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|H.264, H.265
|Audio codecs
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|X11
|-
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 13
|LTE Cat. 6
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 390 Mbps
|Up to 300 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Up to 5 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|6
|5
|Bluetooth
|5.1
|4.2
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
Info
|Announced
|January 2020
|February 2016
|Class
|Low end
|Mid range
|Model number
|SM4250-AA
|MT6757
|Official page
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 460 official site
|MediaTek Helio P20 official site
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1