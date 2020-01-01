Snapdragon 460 vs Helio P35
We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 460 (with Adreno 610 graphics) and MediaTek Helio P35 (IMG PowerVR GE8320). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
20
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
12
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
52
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
27
Key Differences
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 460
- Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Helio
- Shows significantly better (up to 56%) AnTuTu 8 score – 149K vs 96K
- Announced 1 year and 1 month later
- Has the smaller size of the transistor (11 versus 12 nm)
- Better instruction set architecture
Pros of MediaTek Helio P35
- 28% higher CPU clock speed (2300 vs 1800 MHz)
- Supports 7% higher memory bandwidth (14.9 against 13.91 GB/s)
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Snapdragon 460 +50%
255
170
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Snapdragon 460 +29%
1258
975
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Snapdragon 460 +56%
149818
96147
Specifications
CPU
|Architecture
|4x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 240 Gold
4x 1.6 GHz – Kryo 240 Silver
|8x 2.3 GHz – Cortex-A53
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|1800 MHz
|2300 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8.3-A
|ARMv8-A
|Process
|11 nanometers
|12 nanometers
Graphics
|GPU name
|Adreno 610
|IMG PowerVR GE8320
|Architecture
|Adreno 600
|Rogue
|GPU frequency
|-
|680 MHz
|Cores
|-
|2
|Number of ALUs
|128
|-
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|1.2
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|1866 MHz
|1600 MHz
|Bus
|2x 16 Bit
|2x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|13.91 Gbit/s
|14.9 Gbit/s
|Max size
|8 GB
|6 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Hexagon 683
|No
|Storage type
|UFS 2.1
|eMMC 5.1
|Max display resolution
|2520 x 1080
|2400 x 1080
|Max camera resolution
|1x 48MP, 2x 16MP
|1x 25MP, 2x 16MP
|Video capture
|4K at 30FPS
|1K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 30FPS
|1080p at 30FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|H.264, H.265
|Audio codecs
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|X11
|-
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 13
|LTE Cat. 7
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 390 Mbps
|Up to 300 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|5
|Bluetooth
|5.1
|5.0
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
Info
|Announced
|January 2020
|December 2018
|Class
|Low end
|Low end
|Model number
|SM4250-AA
|MT6765
|Official page
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 460 official site
|MediaTek Helio P35 official site
Cast your vote
7 (87.5%)
1 (12.5%)
Total votes: 8
Related Comparisons
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 460 vs Snapdragon 632
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 460 vs Snapdragon 625
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 460 vs MediaTek Helio G70
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 460 vs Snapdragon 636
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 460 vs Snapdragon 662
- MediaTek Helio P35 vs Qualcomm Snapdragon 439
- MediaTek Helio P35 vs Qualcomm Snapdragon 710
- MediaTek Helio P35 vs Qualcomm Snapdragon 665
- MediaTek Helio P35 vs Qualcomm Snapdragon 636
- MediaTek Helio P35 vs Helio P20