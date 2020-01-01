Snapdragon 460 vs Helio X20
We compared the 8-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 460 (Adreno 610) with the older 10-core MediaTek Helio X20 (Mali-T880 MP4) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
11
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
29
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
Key Differences
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 460
- Announced 4-years and 9-months later
- Performs 2.2x better in floating-point computations
- Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Helio
- Has a smaller size transistor (11 versus 20 nm)
- Shows significantly better (up to 58%) AnTuTu 8 score – 147K vs 93K
- Compatible with the latest DirectX 12
- Supports 9% higher memory bandwidth (13.91 against 12.8 GB/s)
- Better instruction set architecture
Pros of MediaTek Helio X20
- Has 2 more cores
- Higher GPU frequency (~30%)
- 17% higher CPU clock speed (2100 vs 1800 MHz)
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
255
Helio X20 +4%
265
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Snapdragon 460 +56%
1274
815
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Snapdragon 460 +58%
147298
93425
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 460 and Helio X20
CPU
|Architecture
|4x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 240 Gold
4x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 240 Silver
|2x 2.1 GHz – Cortex-A72
4x 1.85 GHz – Cortex-A53
4x 1.4 GHz – Cortex-A53
|Cores
|8
|10
|Frequency
|1800 MHz
|2100 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8.3-A
|ARMv8-A
|Process
|11 nanometers
|20 nanometers
|Transistor count
|-
|3 billion
|TDP
|3 W
|5 W
Graphics
|GPU name
|Adreno 610
|Mali-T880 MP4
|Architecture
|Adreno 600
|Midgard
|GPU frequency
|600 MHz
|780 MHz
|Execution units
|2
|4
|Shading units
|256
|64
|FLOPS
|273 Gigaflops
|122 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.0
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|1.2
|DirectX version
|12
|11.2
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR3
|Memory frequency
|1866 MHz
|933 MHz
|Bus
|2x 16 Bit
|2x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|13.91 Gbit/s
|12.8 Gbit/s
|Max size
|8 GB
|4 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Hexagon 683
|No
|Storage type
|UFS 2.1
|eMMC 5.1
|Max display resolution
|2520 x 1080
|2560 x 1600
|Max camera resolution
|1x 48MP, 2x 16MP
|1x 25MP
|Video capture
|4K at 30FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 30FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|H.264, H.265
|Audio codecs
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|X11
|-
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 13
|LTE Cat. 6
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 390 Mbps
|Up to 300 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Up to 50 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|6
|5
|Bluetooth
|5.1
|4.1
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
Info
|Announced
|January 2020
|May 2015
|Class
|Low end
|Mid range
|Model number
|SM4250-AA
|MT6797
|Official page
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 460 official site
|MediaTek Helio X20 official site
Cast your vote
1 (100%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: 1