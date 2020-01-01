Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Snapdragon 460 vs Helio X20 – what's better?

Snapdragon 460 vs Helio X20

We compared the 8-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 460 (Adreno 610) with the older 10-core MediaTek Helio X20 (Mali-T880 MP4) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 460
  • Announced 4-years and 9-months later
  • Performs 2.2x better in floating-point computations
  • Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Helio
  • Has a smaller size transistor (11 versus 20 nm)
  • Shows significantly better (up to 58%) AnTuTu 8 score – 147K vs 93K
  • Compatible with the latest DirectX 12
  • Supports 9% higher memory bandwidth (13.91 against 12.8 GB/s)
  • Better instruction set architecture
Pros of MediaTek Helio X20
  • Has 2 more cores
  • Higher GPU frequency (~30%)
  • 17% higher CPU clock speed (2100 vs 1800 MHz)

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Snapdragon 460 +56%
1274
Helio X20
815
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Snapdragon 460 +58%
147298
Helio X20
93425

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 460 and Helio X20

CPU

Architecture 4x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 240 Gold
4x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 240 Silver		 2x 2.1 GHz – Cortex-A72
4x 1.85 GHz – Cortex-A53
4x 1.4 GHz – Cortex-A53
Cores 8 10
Frequency 1800 MHz 2100 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.3-A ARMv8-A
Process 11 nanometers 20 nanometers
Transistor count - 3 billion
TDP 3 W 5 W

Graphics

GPU name Adreno 610 Mali-T880 MP4
Architecture Adreno 600 Midgard
GPU frequency 600 MHz 780 MHz
Execution units 2 4
Shading units 256 64
FLOPS 273 Gigaflops 122 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.1 1.0
OpenCL version 2.0 1.2
DirectX version 12 11.2

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR3
Memory frequency 1866 MHz 933 MHz
Bus 2x 16 Bit 2x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 13.91 Gbit/s 12.8 Gbit/s
Max size 8 GB 4 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Hexagon 683 No
Storage type UFS 2.1 eMMC 5.1
Max display resolution 2520 x 1080 2560 x 1600
Max camera resolution 1x 48MP, 2x 16MP 1x 25MP
Video capture 4K at 30FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video playback 4K at 30FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9 H.264, H.265
Audio codecs AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem X11 -
4G support LTE Cat. 13 LTE Cat. 6
5G support No No
Download speed Up to 390 Mbps Up to 300 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps Up to 50 Mbps
Wi-Fi 6 5
Bluetooth 5.1 4.1
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo

Info

Announced January 2020 May 2015
Class Low end Mid range
Model number SM4250-AA MT6797
Official page Qualcomm Snapdragon 460 official site MediaTek Helio X20 official site

