Snapdragon 460 vs Snapdragon 429
We compared the 8-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 460 (Adreno 610) with the older 4-core Snapdragon 429 (Adreno 504) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
Key Differences
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 460
- Performs 5.6x better in floating-point computations
- Supports 117% higher memory bandwidth (13.91 against 6.4 GB/s)
- Has 4 more cores
- Shows significantly better (up to 79%) AnTuTu 8 score – 147K vs 82K
- Announced 1-year and 7-months later
- Higher GPU frequency (~33%)
- Has a smaller size transistor (11 versus 12 nm)
- Compatible with the latest DirectX 12
- Better instruction set architecture
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 429
- 8% higher CPU clock speed (1950 vs 1800 MHz)
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Snapdragon 460 +51%
255
169
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Snapdragon 460 +129%
1274
556
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Snapdragon 460 +79%
147298
82250
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 460 and Snapdragon 429
CPU
|Architecture
|4x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 240 Gold
4x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 240 Silver
|4x 1.95 GHz – Cortex-A53
|Cores
|8
|4
|Frequency
|1800 MHz
|1950 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8.3-A
|ARMv8-A
|Process
|11 nanometers
|12 nanometers
|TDP
|3 W
|6 W
Graphics
|GPU name
|Adreno 610
|Adreno 504
|Architecture
|Adreno 600
|Adreno 500
|GPU frequency
|600 MHz
|450 MHz
|Execution units
|2
|1
|Shading units
|256
|96
|FLOPS
|273 Gigaflops
|48.6 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.0
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
|11.1
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR3
|Memory frequency
|1866 MHz
|933 MHz
|Bus
|2x 16 Bit
|1x 32 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|13.91 Gbit/s
|6.4 Gbit/s
|Max size
|8 GB
|4 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Hexagon 683
|Hexagon 536
|Storage type
|UFS 2.1
|eMMC 5.1
|Max display resolution
|2520 x 1080
|1600 x 900
|Max camera resolution
|1x 48MP, 2x 16MP
|1x 16MP, 2x 8MP
|Video capture
|4K at 30FPS
|1K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 30FPS
|1080p at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|H.264, H.265, AV1, VP8
|Audio codecs
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|X11
|X6
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 13
|LTE Cat. 5
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 390 Mbps
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Up to 75 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|6
|5
|Bluetooth
|5.1
|5.0
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS
Info
|Announced
|January 2020
|June 2018
|Class
|Low end
|Low end
|Model number
|SM4250-AA
|SDM429
|Official page
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 460 official site
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 429 official site
