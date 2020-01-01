Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Snapdragon 460 vs Snapdragon 429 – what's better?

Snapdragon 460 vs Snapdragon 429

Snapdragon 460
Snapdragon 460
VS
Snapdragon 429
Snapdragon 429

We compared the 8-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 460 (Adreno 610) with the older 4-core Snapdragon 429 (Adreno 504) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Benchmarks
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 460
  • Performs 5.6x better in floating-point computations
  • Supports 117% higher memory bandwidth (13.91 against 6.4 GB/s)
  • Has 4 more cores
  • Shows significantly better (up to 79%) AnTuTu 8 score – 147K vs 82K
  • Announced 1-year and 7-months later
  • Higher GPU frequency (~33%)
  • Has a smaller size transistor (11 versus 12 nm)
  • Compatible with the latest DirectX 12
  • Better instruction set architecture
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 429
  • 8% higher CPU clock speed (1950 vs 1800 MHz)

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Snapdragon 460 +79%
147298
Snapdragon 429
82250

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 460 and Snapdragon 429

CPU

Architecture 4x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 240 Gold
4x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 240 Silver		 4x 1.95 GHz – Cortex-A53
Cores 8 4
Frequency 1800 MHz 1950 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.3-A ARMv8-A
Process 11 nanometers 12 nanometers
TDP 3 W 6 W

Graphics

GPU name Adreno 610 Adreno 504
Architecture Adreno 600 Adreno 500
GPU frequency 600 MHz 450 MHz
Execution units 2 1
Shading units 256 96
FLOPS 273 Gigaflops 48.6 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.1 1.0
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 11.1

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR3
Memory frequency 1866 MHz 933 MHz
Bus 2x 16 Bit 1x 32 Bit
Max bandwidth 13.91 Gbit/s 6.4 Gbit/s
Max size 8 GB 4 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Hexagon 683 Hexagon 536
Storage type UFS 2.1 eMMC 5.1
Max display resolution 2520 x 1080 1600 x 900
Max camera resolution 1x 48MP, 2x 16MP 1x 16MP, 2x 8MP
Video capture 4K at 30FPS 1K at 30FPS
Video playback 4K at 30FPS 1080p at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9 H.264, H.265, AV1, VP8
Audio codecs AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem X11 X6
4G support LTE Cat. 13 LTE Cat. 5
5G support No No
Download speed Up to 390 Mbps Up to 150 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps Up to 75 Mbps
Wi-Fi 6 5
Bluetooth 5.1 5.0
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS

Info

Announced January 2020 June 2018
Class Low end Low end
Model number SM4250-AA SDM429
Official page Qualcomm Snapdragon 460 official site Qualcomm Snapdragon 429 official site

Cast your vote

So, which SoC would you choose?
1 (100%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: 1

Related Comparisons

1. Samsung Exynos 9611 vs Qualcomm Snapdragon 460
2. Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 vs Qualcomm Snapdragon 460
3. MediaTek Helio P35 vs Qualcomm Snapdragon 460
4. Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 vs Qualcomm Snapdragon 460
5. Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 vs Qualcomm Snapdragon 460
6. Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 vs Qualcomm Snapdragon 429
7. HiSilicon Kirin 710 vs Qualcomm Snapdragon 429
8. MediaTek Helio P22 vs Qualcomm Snapdragon 429
9. Qualcomm Snapdragon 435 vs Qualcomm Snapdragon 429

Comments

Please give your opinion on the comparison of Snapdragon 429 and Snapdragon 460, or ask any questions
РусскийEnglish