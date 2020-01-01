Snapdragon 460 vs Snapdragon 435
We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 460 (with Adreno 610 graphics) and Snapdragon 435 (Adreno 505). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
Key Differences
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 460
- Performs 5.7x better in floating-point computations
- Announced 4-years later
- Has a smaller size transistor (11 versus 28 nm)
- Supports 117% higher memory bandwidth (13.91 against 6.4 GB/s)
- Shows significantly better (up to 2x) AnTuTu 8 score – 147K vs 73K
- 29% higher CPU clock speed (1800 vs 1400 MHz)
- Higher GPU frequency (~33%)
- Compatible with the latest DirectX 12
- Better instruction set architecture
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Snapdragon 460 +102%
255
126
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Snapdragon 460 +118%
1274
584
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Snapdragon 460 +100%
147298
73620
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 460 and Snapdragon 435
CPU
|Architecture
|4x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 240 Gold
4x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 240 Silver
|8x 1.4 GHz – Cortex-A53
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|1800 MHz
|1400 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8.3-A
|ARMv8-A
|Process
|11 nanometers
|28 nanometers
|Transistor count
|-
|1 billion
|TDP
|3 W
|4 W
Graphics
|GPU name
|Adreno 610
|Adreno 505
|Architecture
|Adreno 600
|Adreno 500
|GPU frequency
|600 MHz
|450 MHz
|Execution units
|2
|1
|Shading units
|256
|96
|FLOPS
|273 Gigaflops
|48 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.0
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
|11
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR3
|Memory frequency
|1866 MHz
|800 MHz
|Bus
|2x 16 Bit
|1x 32 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|13.91 Gbit/s
|6.4 Gbit/s
|Max size
|8 GB
|4 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Hexagon 683
|Hexagon 536
|Storage type
|UFS 2.1
|eMMC 5.1
|Max display resolution
|2520 x 1080
|1920 x 1200
|Max camera resolution
|1x 48MP, 2x 16MP
|1x 21MP
|Video capture
|4K at 30FPS
|1K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 30FPS
|1080p at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VP8
|Audio codecs
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|X11
|X9
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 13
|LTE Cat. 7
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 390 Mbps
|Up to 300 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|6
|5
|Bluetooth
|5.1
|4.1
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS
Info
|Announced
|January 2020
|February 2016
|Class
|Low end
|Low end
|Model number
|SM4250-AA
|MSM8940
|Official page
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 460 official site
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 435 official site
