We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 460 (with Adreno 610 graphics) and Snapdragon 435 (Adreno 505). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 460
  • Performs 5.7x better in floating-point computations
  • Announced 4-years later
  • Has a smaller size transistor (11 versus 28 nm)
  • Supports 117% higher memory bandwidth (13.91 against 6.4 GB/s)
  • Shows significantly better (up to 2x) AnTuTu 8 score – 147K vs 73K
  • 29% higher CPU clock speed (1800 vs 1400 MHz)
  • Higher GPU frequency (~33%)
  • Compatible with the latest DirectX 12
  • Better instruction set architecture

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Snapdragon 460 +100%
147298
Snapdragon 435
73620

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 460 and Snapdragon 435

CPU

Architecture 4x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 240 Gold
4x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 240 Silver		 8x 1.4 GHz – Cortex-A53
Cores 8 8
Frequency 1800 MHz 1400 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.3-A ARMv8-A
Process 11 nanometers 28 nanometers
Transistor count - 1 billion
TDP 3 W 4 W

Graphics

GPU name Adreno 610 Adreno 505
Architecture Adreno 600 Adreno 500
GPU frequency 600 MHz 450 MHz
Execution units 2 1
Shading units 256 96
FLOPS 273 Gigaflops 48 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.1 1.0
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 11

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR3
Memory frequency 1866 MHz 800 MHz
Bus 2x 16 Bit 1x 32 Bit
Max bandwidth 13.91 Gbit/s 6.4 Gbit/s
Max size 8 GB 4 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Hexagon 683 Hexagon 536
Storage type UFS 2.1 eMMC 5.1
Max display resolution 2520 x 1080 1920 x 1200
Max camera resolution 1x 48MP, 2x 16MP 1x 21MP
Video capture 4K at 30FPS 1K at 30FPS
Video playback 4K at 30FPS 1080p at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP8
Audio codecs AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem X11 X9
4G support LTE Cat. 13 LTE Cat. 7
5G support No No
Download speed Up to 390 Mbps Up to 300 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps Up to 150 Mbps
Wi-Fi 6 5
Bluetooth 5.1 4.1
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS

Info

Announced January 2020 February 2016
Class Low end Low end
Model number SM4250-AA MSM8940
Official page Qualcomm Snapdragon 460 official site Qualcomm Snapdragon 435 official site

