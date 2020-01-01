Snapdragon 460 vs Snapdragon 450
We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 460 (with Adreno 610 graphics) and Snapdragon 450 (Adreno 506). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
CPU Performance
Gaming Performance
Battery life
NanoReview Score
Key Differences
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 460
- Supports 86% higher memory bandwidth (13.91 against 7.46 GB/s)
- Shows significantly better (up to 70%) AnTuTu 8 score – 149K vs 88K
- Announced 2 years and 7 months later
- Has the smaller size of the transistor (11 versus 14 nm)
- Compatible with the latest DirectX 12
- Better instruction set architecture
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Snapdragon 460 +69%
255
151
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Snapdragon 460 +29%
1258
972
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Snapdragon 460 +70%
149818
88067
Specifications
CPU
|Architecture
|4x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 240 Gold
4x 1.6 GHz – Kryo 240 Silver
|8x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A53
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|1800 MHz
|1800 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8.3-A
|ARMv8-A
|Process
|11 nanometers
|14 nanometers
|Transistor count
|-
|2 billion
Graphics
|GPU name
|Adreno 610
|Adreno 506
|Architecture
|Adreno 600
|Adreno 500
|GPU frequency
|-
|600-650 MHz
|Number of ALUs
|128
|96
|FLOPS
|-
|124 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.0
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
|11.1
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR3
|Memory frequency
|1866 MHz
|933 MHz
|Bus
|2x 16 Bit
|1x 32 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|13.91 Gbit/s
|7.46 Gbit/s
|Max size
|8 GB
|4 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Hexagon 683
|Hexagon 546
|Storage type
|UFS 2.1
|eMMC 5.1
|Max display resolution
|2520 x 1080
|1920 x 1200
|Max camera resolution
|1x 48MP, 2x 16MP
|1x 21MP, 2x 13MP
|Video capture
|4K at 30FPS
|1K at 60FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 30FPS
|1080p at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|X11
|X9
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 13
|LTE Cat. 7
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 390 Mbps
|Up to 300 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|5
|Bluetooth
|5.1
|4.1
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS
Info
|Announced
|January 2020
|June 2017
|Class
|Low end
|Low end
|Model number
|SM4250-AA
|SDM450
|Official page
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 460 official site
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 official site
