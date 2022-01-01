Snapdragon 480 Plus vs Dimensity 9000
We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 Plus (with Adreno 619 graphics) and MediaTek Dimensity 9000 (Mali-G710). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
The information below is partially based on leaks and rumors. We will update this page as we receive more accurate data.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
Key Differences
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 Plus
- Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Dimensity
Pros of MediaTek Dimensity 9000
- Supports 253% higher memory bandwidth (60 against 17 GB/s)
- Shows significantly better (up to 2.9x) AnTuTu 9 score – 997K vs 344K
- Has a smaller size transistor (4 versus 8 nm)
- 39% higher CPU clock speed (3050 vs 2200 MHz)
BenchmarksPerformance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
vs
AnTuTu 9
|CPU
|104396
|257778
|GPU
|84968
|400071
|Memory
|62467
|156049
|UX
|95340
|188263
|Total score
|344754
|997666
GeekBench 5
Single-Core Score
Dimensity 9000 +136%
1260
Multi-Core Score
1651
Dimensity 9000 +158%
4252
3DMark
|Stability
|-
|85%
|Graphics test
|5 FPS
|48 FPS
|Score
|977
|8040
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 480 Plus and Dimensity 9000
CPU
|Architecture
|2x 2.2 GHz – Kryo 460 Gold (Cortex-A76)
6x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 460 Silver (Cortex-A55)
|1x 3.05 GHz – Cortex-X2
3x 2.85 GHz – Cortex-A710
4x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A510
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2200 MHz
|3050 MHz
|Instruction set
|-
|ARMv9-A
|L1 cache
|-
|1024 KB
|L2 cache
|-
|3.5 MB
|L3 cache
|-
|8 MB
|Process
|8 nanometers
|4 nanometers
|TDP
|3 W
|4 W
Graphics
|GPU name
|Adreno 619
|Mali-G710
|Architecture
|Adreno 600
|Valhall 3
|GPU frequency
|825 MHz
|850 MHz
|Execution units
|2
|10
|Shading units
|128
|512
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR5X
|Memory frequency
|2133 MHz
|3750 MHz
|Bus
|2x 16 Bit
|4x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|17 Gbit/s
|60 Gbit/s
|Max size
|8 GB
|24 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Hexagon 686
|Yes
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.2
|UFS 3.1
|Max display resolution
|2520 x 1080
|2960 x 1440
|Max camera resolution
|1x 64MP, 2x 25MP
|1x 320MP, 3x 32MP
|Video capture
|1K at 60FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video playback
|1080p at 60FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|H.264, H.265, AV1, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AAC LC, MP3, HE-AACv1, HE-AACv2, FLAC
Connectivity
|Modem
|Snapdragon X51
|-
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 18
|LTE Cat. 24
|5G support
|Yes
|Yes
|Download speed
|Up to 800 Mbps
|-
|Upload speed
|Up to 210 Mbps
|-
|Wi-Fi
|5
|6
|Bluetooth
|5.2
|5.3
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC
Info
|Announced
|October 2021
|November 2021
|Class
|Low end
|Flagship
|Model number
|SM4350-AC
|MT6983
|Official page
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 Plus official site
|MediaTek Dimensity 9000 official site
