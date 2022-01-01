Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Snapdragon 480 Plus vs Dimensity 9000 – what's better?

Snapdragon 480 Plus vs Dimensity 9000

Snapdragon 480 Plus
VS
Dimensity 9000
Snapdragon 480 Plus
Dimensity 9000

We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 Plus (with Adreno 619 graphics) and MediaTek Dimensity 9000 (Mali-G710). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

The information below is partially based on leaks and rumors. We will update this page as we receive more accurate data.
Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 Plus
  • Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Dimensity
Pros of MediaTek Dimensity 9000
  • Supports 253% higher memory bandwidth (60 against 17 GB/s)
  • Shows significantly better (up to 2.9x) AnTuTu 9 score – 997K vs 344K
  • Has a smaller size transistor (4 versus 8 nm)
  • 39% higher CPU clock speed (3050 vs 2200 MHz)

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Snapdragon 480 Plus
vs
Dimensity 9000

AnTuTu 9

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
Snapdragon 480 Plus
344754
Dimensity 9000 +189%
997666
CPU 104396 257778
GPU 84968 400071
Memory 62467 156049
UX 95340 188263
Total score 344754 997666
GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Multi-Core Score

3DMark

A cross-platform benchmark that assesses graphics performance in Vulkan (Metal)
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Stability - 85%
Graphics test 5 FPS 48 FPS
Score 977 8040

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 480 Plus and Dimensity 9000

CPU

Architecture 2x 2.2 GHz – Kryo 460 Gold (Cortex-A76)
6x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 460 Silver (Cortex-A55)		 1x 3.05 GHz – Cortex-X2
3x 2.85 GHz – Cortex-A710
4x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A510
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2200 MHz 3050 MHz
Instruction set - ARMv9-A
L1 cache - 1024 KB
L2 cache - 3.5 MB
L3 cache - 8 MB
Process 8 nanometers 4 nanometers
TDP 3 W 4 W

Graphics

GPU name Adreno 619 Mali-G710
Architecture Adreno 600 Valhall 3
GPU frequency 825 MHz 850 MHz
Execution units 2 10
Shading units 128 512
Vulkan version 1.1 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR5X
Memory frequency 2133 MHz 3750 MHz
Bus 2x 16 Bit 4x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 17 Gbit/s 60 Gbit/s
Max size 8 GB 24 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Hexagon 686 Yes
Storage type eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.2 UFS 3.1
Max display resolution 2520 x 1080 2960 x 1440
Max camera resolution 1x 64MP, 2x 25MP 1x 320MP, 3x 32MP
Video capture 1K at 60FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video playback 1080p at 60FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP9 H.264, H.265, AV1, VP9
Audio codecs AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AAC LC, MP3, HE-AACv1, HE-AACv2, FLAC

Connectivity

Modem Snapdragon X51 -
4G support LTE Cat. 18 LTE Cat. 24
5G support Yes Yes
Download speed Up to 800 Mbps -
Upload speed Up to 210 Mbps -
Wi-Fi 5 6
Bluetooth 5.2 5.3
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC

Info

Announced October 2021 November 2021
Class Low end Flagship
Model number SM4350-AC MT6983
Official page Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 Plus official site MediaTek Dimensity 9000 official site

