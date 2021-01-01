Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Snapdragon 480 Plus vs Helio G80 – what's better?

Snapdragon 480 Plus vs Helio G80

Snapdragon 480 Plus
VS
Helio G80
Snapdragon 480 Plus
Helio G80

We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 Plus (with Adreno 619 graphics) and MediaTek Helio G80 (Mali-G52 MP2). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 Plus
  • Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Helio
  • Shows significantly better (up to 72%) AnTuTu 9 score – 382K vs 222K
  • Has a smaller size transistor (8 versus 12 nm)
  • Announced 1-year and 9-months later
  • Supports 27% higher memory bandwidth (17 against 13.41 GB/s)
  • 10% higher CPU clock speed (2200 vs 2000 MHz)

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Snapdragon 480 Plus
vs
Helio G80

AnTuTu 9

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
Snapdragon 480 Plus +72%
382974
Helio G80
222321
CPU - 73002
GPU - 37735
Memory - 46714
UX - 64513
Total score 382974 222321
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Multi-Core Score
Image compression - 79.2 Mpixels/s
Face detection - 11.9 images/s
Speech recognition - 23.4 words/s
Machine learning - 17.4 images/s
Camera shooting - 8.63 images/s
HTML 5 - 1.53 Mnodes/s
SQLite - 416 Krows/s

3DMark

A cross-platform benchmark that assesses graphics performance in Vulkan (Metal)
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Stability - 98%
Graphics test - 3 FPS
Score - 662

Gaming

Table of average FPS and graphics settings in mobile games
PUBG Mobile - 30 FPS
[High]
Call of Duty: Mobile - 30 FPS
[Low]
Fortnite - 27 FPS
[Low]
Shadowgun Legends - 52 FPS
[Low]
World of Tanks Blitz - 53 FPS
[Medium]
Mobile Legends: Bang Bang - 54 FPS
[High]
Device - Realme 6i
720 x 1600
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 480 Plus and Helio G80

CPU

Architecture 2x 2.2 GHz – Kryo 460 Gold (Cortex-A76)
6x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 460 Silver (Cortex-A55)		 2x 2 GHz – Cortex-A75
6x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A55
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2200 MHz 2000 MHz
Instruction set - ARMv8.2-A
Process 8 nanometers 12 nanometers
TDP - 5 W

Graphics

GPU name Adreno 619 Mali-G52 MP2
Architecture Adreno 600 Bifrost
GPU frequency - 950 MHz
Execution units - 2
Shading units - 32
FLOPS - 54.6 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.1 1.0
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 2133 MHz 1800 MHz
Bus 2x 16 Bit 2x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 17 Gbit/s 13.41 Gbit/s
Max size - 8 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Hexagon 686 Neural Engine
Storage type eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.2 eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
Max display resolution 2520 x 1080 2520 x 1080
Max camera resolution 1x 64MP, 2x 25MP 1x 48MP, 2x 16MP
Video capture 1K at 60FPS 2K at 30FPS
Video playback 1080p at 60FPS 2K at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265 H.264, H.265, VP9
Audio codecs AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem Snapdragon X51 -
4G support LTE Cat. 18 LTE Cat. 7
5G support Yes No
Download speed Up to 800 Mbps Up to 300 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 210 Mbps Up to 100 Mbps
Wi-Fi 6 5
Bluetooth 5.2 5.0
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo

Info

Announced October 2021 February 2020
Class Low end Mid range
Model number SM4350-AC MT6769T
Official page Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 Plus official site MediaTek Helio G80 official site

Comments

Please give your opinion on the comparison of Helio G80 and Snapdragon 480 Plus, or ask any questions
