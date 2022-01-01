Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Snapdragon 480 Plus vs Helio G99 – what's better?

Snapdragon 480 Plus vs Helio G99

Snapdragon 480 Plus
VS
Helio G99
Snapdragon 480 Plus
Helio G99

We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 Plus (with Adreno 619 graphics) and MediaTek Helio G99 (Mali-G57 MC2). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

The information below is partially based on leaks and rumors. We will update this page as we receive more accurate data.
Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 Plus
  • Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Helio
Pros of MediaTek Helio G99
  • Has a smaller size transistor (6 versus 8 nm)
  • Shows better (up to 19%) AnTuTu 9 score – 370K vs 312K
  • Announced 7-months later

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Snapdragon 480 Plus
vs
Helio G99

AnTuTu 9

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
Snapdragon 480 Plus
312619
Helio G99 +19%
370493
CPU 104410 101532
GPU 64595 85043
Memory 58967 84788
UX 86591 101489
Total score 312619 370493
GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Multi-Core Score

3DMark

A cross-platform benchmark that assesses graphics performance in Vulkan (Metal)
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Stability - 98%
Graphics test 5 FPS 7 FPS
Score 974 1229

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 480 Plus and Helio G99

CPU

Architecture 2x 2.2 GHz – Kryo 460 Gold (Cortex-A76)
6x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 460 Silver (Cortex-A55)		 2x 2.2 GHz – Cortex-A76
6x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2200 MHz 2200 MHz
Instruction set - ARMv8.2-A
Process 8 nanometers 6 nanometers
TDP 3 W -

Graphics

GPU name Adreno 619 Mali-G57 MC2
Architecture Adreno 600 Valhall
GPU frequency 825 MHz -
Execution units 2 2
Shading units 128 32
Vulkan version 1.1 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 2133 MHz 4266 MHz
Bus 2x 16 Bit 2x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 17 Gbit/s 17.1 Gbit/s
Max size 8 GB 10 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Hexagon 686 Yes
Storage type eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.2 UFS 2.2
Max display resolution 2520 x 1080 2520 x 1080
Max camera resolution 1x 64MP, 2x 25MP 1x 108MP, 2x 16MP
Video capture 1K at 60FPS 2K at 30FPS
Video playback 1080p at 60FPS 2K at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP9
Audio codecs AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem Snapdragon X51 -
4G support LTE Cat. 18 LTE Cat. 13
5G support Yes No
Download speed Up to 800 Mbps -
Upload speed Up to 210 Mbps -
Wi-Fi 5 5
Bluetooth 5.2 5.2
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC

Info

Announced October 2021 May 2022
Class Low end Mid range
Model number SM4350-AC -
Official page Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 Plus official site MediaTek Helio G99 official site

Comments

Please give your opinion on the comparison of Helio G99 and Snapdragon 480 Plus, or ask any questions
