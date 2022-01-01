Snapdragon 480 Plus vs Helio G99
We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 Plus (with Adreno 619 graphics) and MediaTek Helio G99 (Mali-G57 MC2). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
The information below is partially based on leaks and rumors. We will update this page as we receive more accurate data.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
40
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
30
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
84
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
46
Key Differences
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 Plus
- Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Helio
Pros of MediaTek Helio G99
- Has a smaller size transistor (6 versus 8 nm)
- Shows better (up to 19%) AnTuTu 9 score – 370K vs 312K
- Announced 7-months later
BenchmarksPerformance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
vs
AnTuTu 9
|CPU
|104410
|101532
|GPU
|64595
|85043
|Memory
|58967
|84788
|UX
|86591
|101489
|Total score
|312619
|370493
GeekBench 5
Single-Core Score
Helio G99 +3%
554
Multi-Core Score
1661
Helio G99 +10%
1822
3DMark
|Stability
|-
|98%
|Graphics test
|5 FPS
|7 FPS
|Score
|974
|1229
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 480 Plus and Helio G99
CPU
|Architecture
|2x 2.2 GHz – Kryo 460 Gold (Cortex-A76)
6x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 460 Silver (Cortex-A55)
|2x 2.2 GHz – Cortex-A76
6x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2200 MHz
|2200 MHz
|Instruction set
|-
|ARMv8.2-A
|Process
|8 nanometers
|6 nanometers
|TDP
|3 W
|-
Graphics
|GPU name
|Adreno 619
|Mali-G57 MC2
|Architecture
|Adreno 600
|Valhall
|GPU frequency
|825 MHz
|-
|Execution units
|2
|2
|Shading units
|128
|32
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|2133 MHz
|4266 MHz
|Bus
|2x 16 Bit
|2x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|17 Gbit/s
|17.1 Gbit/s
|Max size
|8 GB
|10 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Hexagon 686
|Yes
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.2
|UFS 2.2
|Max display resolution
|2520 x 1080
|2520 x 1080
|Max camera resolution
|1x 64MP, 2x 25MP
|1x 108MP, 2x 16MP
|Video capture
|1K at 60FPS
|2K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|1080p at 60FPS
|2K at 30FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|Snapdragon X51
|-
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 18
|LTE Cat. 13
|5G support
|Yes
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 800 Mbps
|-
|Upload speed
|Up to 210 Mbps
|-
|Wi-Fi
|5
|5
|Bluetooth
|5.2
|5.2
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
Info
|Announced
|October 2021
|May 2022
|Class
|Low end
|Mid range
|Model number
|SM4350-AC
|-
|Official page
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 Plus official site
|MediaTek Helio G99 official site
