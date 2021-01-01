Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Snapdragon 480 vs A10 Fusion – what's better?

We compared the 8-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 (Adreno 619) with the older 4-core Apple A10 Fusion (PowerVR GT7600) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 480
  • Announced 4-years and 5-months later
  • Has 4 more cores
  • Has a smaller size transistor (8 versus 16 nm)
  • Better instruction set architecture
Pros of Apple A10 Fusion
  • 17% higher CPU clock speed (2340 vs 2000 MHz)

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Snapdragon 480
vs
A10 Fusion

AnTuTu 8

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
Snapdragon 480
244695
A10 Fusion +3%
251635
CPU - 47633
GPU - 78628
Memory - 33145
UX - 24576
Total score 244695 251635

GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Multi-Core Score
Image compression - 65.95 Mpixels/s
Face detection - 12.5 images/s
Speech recognition - 27.5 words/s
Machine learning - 29.55 images/s
Camera shooting - 15.3 images/s
HTML 5 - 1.83 Mnodes/s
SQLite - 426.85 Krows/s

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 480 and A10 Fusion

CPU

Architecture 2x 2 GHz – Kryo 460 Gold
6x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 460 Silver		 2x 2.34 GHz – Hurricane
2x 0 GHz – Zephyr
Cores 8 4
Frequency 2000 MHz 2340 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.3-A ARMv8-A
L1 cache - 64 KB
L2 cache - 3 MB
L3 cache - 4 MB
Process 8 nanometers 16 nanometers
Transistor count - 3.3 billion
TDP - 5 W

Graphics

GPU name Adreno 619 PowerVR GT7600
Architecture Adreno 600 Rogue
GPU frequency - 900 MHz
Execution units - 6
Shading units - 196
FLOPS - 115 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.1 1.0
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4
Memory frequency 2133 MHz -
Bus 2x 16 Bit -
Max bandwidth 17 Gbit/s -
Max size 8 GB 3 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Hexagon 686 No
Storage type UFS 2.2 NVMe
Max display resolution 2520 x 1080 2048 x 1536
Max camera resolution 1x 64MP, 2x 25MP 1x 32MP, 2x 12MP
Video capture 1K at 60FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video playback 1080p at 60FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9 H.264, H.265, VC-1, Motion JPEG
Audio codecs AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem X51 Qualcomm MDM9645M
4G support LTE Cat. 15 LTE Cat. 12
5G support Yes No
Download speed Up to 800 Mbps Up to 600 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 210 Mbps Up to 100 Mbps
Wi-Fi 6 5
Bluetooth 5.1 4.2
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo

Info

Announced January 2021 September 2016
Class Low end Flagship
Model number SM4350 -
Official page Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 official site -

