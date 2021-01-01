Snapdragon 480 vs A11 Bionic
We compared the 8-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 (Adreno 619) with the older 6-core Apple A11 Bionic (Apple GPU) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
52
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
51
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
60
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
54
Key Differences
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 480
- Announced 3-years and 4-months later
- Has 2 more cores
- Has a smaller size transistor (8 versus 10 nm)
- Supports 14% higher memory bandwidth (17 against 14.9 GB/s)
- Better instruction set architecture
Pros of Apple A11 Bionic
- Shows better (up to 30%) AnTuTu 8 score – 317K vs 244K
- 20% higher CPU clock speed (2390 vs 2000 MHz)
BenchmarksPerformance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
vs
AnTuTu 8
|CPU
|-
|88563
|GPU
|-
|75396
|Memory
|-
|44020
|UX
|-
|40315
|Total score
|244695
|317415
GeekBench 5
Single-Core Score
937
Multi-Core Score
2351
|Image compression
|-
|128.4 Mpixels/s
|Face detection
|-
|21.9 images/s
|Speech recognition
|-
|45.2 words/s
|Machine learning
|-
|39.6 images/s
|Camera shooting
|-
|24.2 images/s
|HTML 5
|-
|3.16 Mnodes/s
|SQLite
|-
|756.85 Krows/s
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 480 and A11 Bionic
CPU
|Architecture
|2x 2 GHz – Kryo 460 Gold
6x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 460 Silver
|2x 2.39 GHz – Monsoon
4x 0 GHz – Mistral
|Cores
|8
|6
|Frequency
|2000 MHz
|2390 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8.3-A
|ARMv8-A
|L1 cache
|-
|64 KB
|L2 cache
|-
|8 MB
|Process
|8 nanometers
|10 nanometers
|Transistor count
|-
|4.3 billion
|TDP
|-
|8 W
Graphics
|GPU name
|Adreno 619
|Apple GPU
|Architecture
|Adreno 600
|-
|Execution units
|-
|3
|FLOPS
|-
|325 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.0
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.1
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4
|Memory frequency
|2133 MHz
|1866 MHz
|Bus
|2x 16 Bit
|2x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|17 Gbit/s
|14.9 Gbit/s
|Max size
|8 GB
|3 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Hexagon 686
|Neural Engine
|Storage type
|UFS 2.2
|NVMe
|Max display resolution
|2520 x 1080
|2436 x 1125
|Max camera resolution
|1x 64MP, 2x 25MP
|2x 12MP
|Video capture
|1K at 60FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video playback
|1080p at 60FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|H.264, H.265, Motion JPEG
|Audio codecs
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|X51
|-
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 15
|LTE Cat. 12
|5G support
|Yes
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 800 Mbps
|Up to 600 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 210 Mbps
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|6
|5
|Bluetooth
|5.1
|5.0
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
Info
|Announced
|January 2021
|September 2017
|Class
|Low end
|Flagship
|Model number
|SM4350
|-
|Official page
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 official site
|-
