Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Snapdragon 480 vs A12 Bionic – what's better?

Snapdragon 480 vs A12 Bionic

Snapdragon 480
Snapdragon 480
VS
A12 Bionic
A12 Bionic

We compared the 8-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 (Adreno 619) with the older 6-core Apple A12 Bionic (Apple A12 Bionic GPU) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Benchmarks
  4. AnTuTu v8
  5. GeekBench 5
  6. Specs
  7. Comments

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 480
  • Announced 2-years and 4-months later
  • Has 2 more cores
Pros of Apple A12 Bionic
  • Supports 101% higher memory bandwidth (34.1 against 17 GB/s)
  • Shows significantly better (up to 64%) AnTuTu 8 score – 401K vs 244K
  • 25% higher CPU clock speed (2490 vs 2000 MHz)
  • Has a smaller size transistor (7 versus 8 nm)

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Snapdragon 480
vs
A12 Bionic

AnTuTu 8

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
Snapdragon 480
244695
A12 Bionic +64%
401039
CPU - 129259
GPU - 148052
Memory - 56934
UX - 63018
Total score 244695 401039

GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Multi-Core Score
Image compression - 131.35 Mpixels/s
Face detection - 17.45 images/s
Speech recognition - 70.4 words/s
Machine learning - 58.9 images/s
Camera shooting - 17.75 images/s
HTML 5 - 3.17 Mnodes/s
SQLite - 670.45 Krows/s

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 480 and A12 Bionic

CPU

Architecture 2x 2 GHz – Kryo 460 Gold
6x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 460 Silver		 2x 2.49 GHz – Vortex
4x 1.6 GHz – Tempest
Cores 8 6
Frequency 2000 MHz 2490 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.3-A ARMv8.3-A
L1 cache - 128 KB
L2 cache - 8 MB
Process 8 nanometers 7 nanometers
Transistor count - 6.9 billion
TDP - 6 W

Graphics

GPU name Adreno 619 Apple A12 Bionic GPU
Architecture Adreno 600 -
Execution units - 4
FLOPS - 560 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.1 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 2133 MHz 2133 MHz
Bus 2x 16 Bit 1x 64 Bit
Max bandwidth 17 Gbit/s 34.1 Gbit/s
Max size 8 GB 12 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Hexagon 686 Yes
Storage type UFS 2.2 NVMe
Max display resolution 2520 x 1080 2688 x 1242
Max camera resolution 1x 64MP, 2x 25MP 2x 12MP
Video capture 1K at 60FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video playback 1080p at 60FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9 H.264, H.265, Motion JPEG
Audio codecs AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV Protected AAC, AAC‑LC, Apple Lossless, HE‑AAC, Linear PCM, AAX и AAX+, HE‑AAC v2, MP3

Connectivity

Modem X51 -
4G support LTE Cat. 15 LTE Cat. 18
5G support Yes No
Download speed Up to 800 Mbps Up to 1000 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 210 Mbps Up to 150 Mbps
Wi-Fi 6 5
Bluetooth 5.1 5.0
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Galileo

Info

Announced January 2021 September 2018
Class Low end Flagship
Model number SM4350 -
Official page Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 official site -

Cast your vote

So, which SoC would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G and Qualcomm Snapdragon 480
2. MediaTek Helio G80 and Qualcomm Snapdragon 480
3. Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G and Qualcomm Snapdragon 480
4. Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 and Apple A12 Bionic
5. Samsung Exynos 9825 and Apple A12 Bionic
6. HiSilicon Kirin 980 and Apple A12 Bionic
7. Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus and Apple A12 Bionic
8. Apple A14 Bionic and Apple A12 Bionic

Comments

Please give your opinion on the comparison of A12 Bionic and Snapdragon 480, or ask any questions
РусскийEnglish