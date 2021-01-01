Snapdragon 480 vs A13 Bionic
We compared the 8-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 (Adreno 619) with the older 6-core Apple A13 Bionic (Apple A13 Bionic GPU) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Key Differences
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 480
- Has 2 more cores
- Announced 1-year and 4-months later
Pros of Apple A13 Bionic
- Shows significantly better (up to 81%) AnTuTu 8 score – 480K vs 265K
- 33% higher CPU clock speed (2660 vs 2000 MHz)
- Has a smaller size transistor (7 versus 8 nm)
AnTuTu 8
|CPU
|96013
|150992
|GPU
|84253
|218713
|Memory
|62060
|79312
|UX
|81099
|12628
|Total score
|265841
|480994
GeekBench 5
Single-Core Score
522
A13 Bionic +156%
1335
Multi-Core Score
1687
A13 Bionic +109%
3530
|Image compression
|-
|151.6 Mpixels/s
|Face detection
|-
|29.65 images/s
|Speech recognition
|-
|87.4 words/s
|Machine learning
|-
|72.5 images/s
|Camera shooting
|-
|33.75 images/s
|HTML 5
|-
|3.81 Mnodes/s
|SQLite
|-
|901.1 Krows/s
Gaming
|PUBG Mobile
|-
|57 FPS
[Ultra]
|Call of Duty: Mobile
|-
|60 FPS
[Ultra]
|Fortnite
|-
|60 FPS
[High]
|World of Tanks Blitz
|-
|60 FPS
[Ultra]
|Genshin Impact
|-
|59 FPS
[Ultra]
|Mobile Legends: Bang Bang
|-
|60 FPS
[Ultra]
|Device
|-
|Apple iPhone 11 Pro
828 x 1792
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.
CPU
|Architecture
|2x 2 GHz – Kryo 460 Gold
6x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 460 Silver
|2x 2.66 GHz – Lightning
4x 1.6 GHz – Thunder
|Cores
|8
|6
|Frequency
|2000 MHz
|2660 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8.3-A
|ARMv8.3-A
|L1 cache
|-
|48 KB
|L2 cache
|-
|4 MB
|Process
|8 nanometers
|7 nanometers
|Transistor count
|-
|8.5 billion
|TDP
|3 W
|6 W
Graphics
|GPU name
|Adreno 619
|Apple A13 Bionic GPU
|Architecture
|Adreno 600
|-
|GPU frequency
|825 MHz
|-
|Execution units
|2
|4
|Shading units
|128
|-
|FLOPS
|-
|736 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.1
|DirectX version
|12
|12.1
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|2133 MHz
|-
|Bus
|2x 16 Bit
|2x 32 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|17 Gbit/s
|-
|Max size
|8 GB
|-
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Hexagon 686
|Yes, Neural Engine
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.2
|NVMe
|Max display resolution
|2520 x 1080
|2688 x 1242
|Max camera resolution
|1x 64MP, 2x 25MP
|-
|Video capture
|1K at 60FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video playback
|1080p at 60FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|H.264, H.265, Motion JPEG
|Audio codecs
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV, AC-3, E-AC-3, AAX, AAX+
Connectivity
|Modem
|X51
|-
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 15
|LTE Cat. 18
|5G support
|Yes
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 800 Mbps
|Up to 1200 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 210 Mbps
|Up to 220 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|6
|6
|Bluetooth
|5.1
|5.0
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC
|GPS, GLONASS, Galileo
Info
|Announced
|January 2021
|September 2019
|Class
|Low end
|Flagship
|Model number
|SM4350
|-
|Official page
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 official site
|-
