Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Snapdragon 480 vs A13 Bionic – what's better?

Snapdragon 480 vs A13 Bionic

Snapdragon 480
VS
A13 Bionic
Snapdragon 480
A13 Bionic

We compared the 8-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 (Adreno 619) with the older 6-core Apple A13 Bionic (Apple A13 Bionic GPU) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Benchmarks
  4. AnTuTu v8
  5. GeekBench 5
  6. Gaming
  7. Specs
  8. Comments

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 480
  • Has 2 more cores
  • Announced 1-year and 4-months later
Pros of Apple A13 Bionic
  • Shows significantly better (up to 81%) AnTuTu 8 score – 480K vs 265K
  • 33% higher CPU clock speed (2660 vs 2000 MHz)
  • Has a smaller size transistor (7 versus 8 nm)

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Snapdragon 480
vs
A13 Bionic

AnTuTu 8

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
Snapdragon 480
265841
A13 Bionic +81%
480994
CPU 96013 150992
GPU 84253 218713
Memory 62060 79312
UX 81099 12628
Total score 265841 480994

GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Snapdragon 480
522
A13 Bionic +156%
1335
Multi-Core Score
Snapdragon 480
1687
A13 Bionic +109%
3530
Image compression - 151.6 Mpixels/s
Face detection - 29.65 images/s
Speech recognition - 87.4 words/s
Machine learning - 72.5 images/s
Camera shooting - 33.75 images/s
HTML 5 - 3.81 Mnodes/s
SQLite - 901.1 Krows/s

Gaming

Table of average FPS and graphics settings in mobile games
PUBG Mobile - 57 FPS
[Ultra]
Call of Duty: Mobile - 60 FPS
[Ultra]
Fortnite - 60 FPS
[High]
World of Tanks Blitz - 60 FPS
[Ultra]
Genshin Impact - 59 FPS
[Ultra]
Mobile Legends: Bang Bang - 60 FPS
[Ultra]
Device - Apple iPhone 11 Pro
828 x 1792
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 480 and A13 Bionic

CPU

Architecture 2x 2 GHz – Kryo 460 Gold
6x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 460 Silver		 2x 2.66 GHz – Lightning
4x 1.6 GHz – Thunder
Cores 8 6
Frequency 2000 MHz 2660 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.3-A ARMv8.3-A
L1 cache - 48 KB
L2 cache - 4 MB
Process 8 nanometers 7 nanometers
Transistor count - 8.5 billion
TDP 3 W 6 W

Graphics

GPU name Adreno 619 Apple A13 Bionic GPU
Architecture Adreno 600 -
GPU frequency 825 MHz -
Execution units 2 4
Shading units 128 -
FLOPS - 736 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.1 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 2.1
DirectX version 12 12.1

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 2133 MHz -
Bus 2x 16 Bit 2x 32 Bit
Max bandwidth 17 Gbit/s -
Max size 8 GB -

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Hexagon 686 Yes, Neural Engine
Storage type eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.2 NVMe
Max display resolution 2520 x 1080 2688 x 1242
Max camera resolution 1x 64MP, 2x 25MP -
Video capture 1K at 60FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video playback 1080p at 60FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP9 H.264, H.265, Motion JPEG
Audio codecs AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV, AC-3, E-AC-3, AAX, AAX+

Connectivity

Modem X51 -
4G support LTE Cat. 15 LTE Cat. 18
5G support Yes No
Download speed Up to 800 Mbps Up to 1200 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 210 Mbps Up to 220 Mbps
Wi-Fi 6 6
Bluetooth 5.1 5.0
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Galileo

Info

Announced January 2021 September 2019
Class Low end Flagship
Model number SM4350 -
Official page Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 official site -

Cast your vote

So, which SoC would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 and Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G
2. Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 and Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G
3. Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 and Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G
4. Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 and MediaTek Helio G80
5. Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 and Qualcomm Snapdragon 690
6. Apple A13 Bionic and Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G
7. Apple A13 Bionic and Qualcomm Snapdragon 855
8. Apple A13 Bionic and Samsung Exynos 990
9. Apple A13 Bionic and Apple A12 Bionic
10. Apple A13 Bionic and Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus

Comments

Please give your opinion on the comparison of A13 Bionic and Snapdragon 480, or ask any questions
РусскийEnglish