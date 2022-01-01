Snapdragon 480 vs A14 Bionic
We compared the 8-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 (Adreno 619) with the older 6-core Apple A14 Bionic (Apple GPU) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
97
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
83
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
96
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
92
Key Differences
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 480
- Has 2 more cores
Pros of Apple A14 Bionic
- Supports 151% higher memory bandwidth (42.7 against 17 GB/s)
- Shows significantly better (up to 2.5x) AnTuTu 9 score – 724K vs 288K
- 55% higher CPU clock speed (3100 vs 2000 MHz)
- Has a smaller size transistor (5 versus 8 nm)
- Better instruction set architecture
BenchmarksPerformance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
vs
AnTuTu 9
|CPU
|95287
|185695
|GPU
|64267
|285023
|Memory
|50963
|118389
|UX
|75511
|131689
|Total score
|288515
|724750
AnTuTu results from iOS and Android are not directly comparable! They won't affect NanoReview scores.
GeekBench 5
Single-Core Score
516
A14 Bionic +211%
1606
Multi-Core Score
1674
A14 Bionic +147%
4136
|Image compression
|106.3 Mpixels/s
|174.85 Mpixels/s
|Face detection
|12.6 images/s
|33.7 images/s
|Speech recognition
|29.85 words/s
|95.65 words/s
|Machine learning
|27.35 images/s
|95.8 images/s
|Camera shooting
|15.6 images/s
|38.45 images/s
|HTML 5
|1.7 Mnodes/s
|4.59 Mnodes/s
|SQLite
|550.4 Krows/s
|1060 Krows/s
3DMark
|Stability
|-
|77%
|Graphics test
|5 FPS
|45 FPS
|Score
|986
|7612
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 480 and A14 Bionic
CPU
|Architecture
|2x 2 GHz – Kryo 460 Gold
6x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 460 Silver
|2x 3.1 GHz – Firestorm
4x 1.8 GHz – Icestorm
|Cores
|8
|6
|Frequency
|2000 MHz
|3100 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8-A
|ARMv8.5-A
|L2 cache
|-
|8 MB
|Process
|8 nanometers
|5 nanometers
|Transistor count
|-
|11.8 billion
|TDP
|3 W
|6 W
Graphics
|GPU name
|Adreno 619
|Apple GPU
|Architecture
|Adreno 600
|-
|GPU frequency
|825 MHz
|-
|Execution units
|2
|4
|Shading units
|128
|-
|FLOPS
|468 Gigaflops
|-
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|-
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|-
|DirectX version
|12
|-
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|2133 MHz
|-
|Bus
|2x 16 Bit
|-
|Max bandwidth
|17 Gbit/s
|42.7 Gbit/s
|Max size
|8 GB
|6 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Hexagon 686
|Neural Engine
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.2
|NVMe
|Max display resolution
|2520 x 1080
|2732 x 2048
|Max camera resolution
|1x 64MP, 2x 25MP
|-
|Video capture
|1K at 60FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video playback
|1080p at 60FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|H.264, H.265, Motion JPEG
|Audio codecs
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV, AC-3, E-AC-3, AAX, AAX+
Connectivity
|Modem
|X51
|-
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 15
|LTE Cat. 18
|5G support
|Yes
|Yes
|Download speed
|Up to 800 Mbps
|-
|Upload speed
|Up to 210 Mbps
|-
|Wi-Fi
|6
|6
|Bluetooth
|5.1
|5.0
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
Info
|Announced
|January 2021
|September 2020
|Class
|Low end
|Flagship
|Model number
|SM4350
|APL1W01
|Official page
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 official site
|-
Cast your vote
1 (50%)
1 (50%)
Total votes: 2