Snapdragon 480 vs A14 Bionic

Snapdragon 480
VS
A14 Bionic
Snapdragon 480
A14 Bionic

We compared the 8-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 (Adreno 619) with the older 6-core Apple A14 Bionic (Apple GPU) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 480
  • Has 2 more cores
Pros of Apple A14 Bionic
  • Supports 151% higher memory bandwidth (42.7 against 17 GB/s)
  • Shows significantly better (up to 2.5x) AnTuTu 9 score – 724K vs 288K
  • 55% higher CPU clock speed (3100 vs 2000 MHz)
  • Has a smaller size transistor (5 versus 8 nm)
  • Better instruction set architecture

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Snapdragon 480
vs
A14 Bionic

AnTuTu 9

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
Snapdragon 480
288515
A14 Bionic +151%
724750
CPU 95287 185695
GPU 64267 285023
Memory 50963 118389
UX 75511 131689
Total score 288515 724750
AnTuTu results from iOS and Android are not directly comparable! They won't affect NanoReview scores.
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Snapdragon 480
516
A14 Bionic +211%
1606
Multi-Core Score
Snapdragon 480
1674
A14 Bionic +147%
4136
Image compression 106.3 Mpixels/s 174.85 Mpixels/s
Face detection 12.6 images/s 33.7 images/s
Speech recognition 29.85 words/s 95.65 words/s
Machine learning 27.35 images/s 95.8 images/s
Camera shooting 15.6 images/s 38.45 images/s
HTML 5 1.7 Mnodes/s 4.59 Mnodes/s
SQLite 550.4 Krows/s 1060 Krows/s

3DMark

A cross-platform benchmark that assesses graphics performance in Vulkan (Metal)
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Snapdragon 480
986
A14 Bionic +672%
7612
Stability - 77%
Graphics test 5 FPS 45 FPS
Score 986 7612

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 480 and A14 Bionic

CPU

Architecture 2x 2 GHz – Kryo 460 Gold
6x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 460 Silver		 2x 3.1 GHz – Firestorm
4x 1.8 GHz – Icestorm
Cores 8 6
Frequency 2000 MHz 3100 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8-A ARMv8.5-A
L2 cache - 8 MB
Process 8 nanometers 5 nanometers
Transistor count - 11.8 billion
TDP 3 W 6 W

Graphics

GPU name Adreno 619 Apple GPU
Architecture Adreno 600 -
GPU frequency 825 MHz -
Execution units 2 4
Shading units 128 -
FLOPS 468 Gigaflops -
Vulkan version 1.1 -
OpenCL version 2.0 -
DirectX version 12 -

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 2133 MHz -
Bus 2x 16 Bit -
Max bandwidth 17 Gbit/s 42.7 Gbit/s
Max size 8 GB 6 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Hexagon 686 Neural Engine
Storage type eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.2 NVMe
Max display resolution 2520 x 1080 2732 x 2048
Max camera resolution 1x 64MP, 2x 25MP -
Video capture 1K at 60FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video playback 1080p at 60FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP9 H.264, H.265, Motion JPEG
Audio codecs AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV, AC-3, E-AC-3, AAX, AAX+

Connectivity

Modem X51 -
4G support LTE Cat. 15 LTE Cat. 18
5G support Yes Yes
Download speed Up to 800 Mbps -
Upload speed Up to 210 Mbps -
Wi-Fi 6 6
Bluetooth 5.1 5.0
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo

Info

Announced January 2021 September 2020
Class Low end Flagship
Model number SM4350 APL1W01
Official page Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 official site -

Comments

Please give your opinion on the comparison of A14 Bionic and Snapdragon 480, or ask any questions
