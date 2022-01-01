Snapdragon 480 vs A15 Bionic
We compared the 8-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 (Adreno 619) with the newer 6-core Apple A15 Bionic (Apple GPU) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
99
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
97
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
96
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
98
Key Differences
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 480
- Has 2 more cores
Pros of Apple A15 Bionic
- Shows significantly better (up to 2.8x) AnTuTu 9 score – 800K vs 288K
- Supports 151% higher memory bandwidth (42.7 against 17 GB/s)
- 61% higher CPU clock speed (3223 vs 2000 MHz)
- Has a smaller size transistor (5 versus 8 nm)
- Higher GPU frequency (~45%)
- Announced 8-months later
- Better instruction set architecture
BenchmarksPerformance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
vs
AnTuTu 9
|CPU
|95287
|216602
|GPU
|64267
|336667
|Memory
|50963
|112950
|UX
|75511
|131916
|Total score
|288515
|800353
AnTuTu results from iOS and Android are not directly comparable! They won't affect NanoReview scores.
GeekBench 5
Single-Core Score
516
A15 Bionic +238%
1746
Multi-Core Score
1674
A15 Bionic +182%
4723
|Image compression
|106.3 Mpixels/s
|-
|Face detection
|12.6 images/s
|-
|Speech recognition
|29.85 words/s
|-
|Machine learning
|27.35 images/s
|-
|Camera shooting
|15.6 images/s
|-
|HTML 5
|1.7 Mnodes/s
|-
|SQLite
|550.4 Krows/s
|-
3DMark
|Stability
|-
|82%
|Graphics test
|5 FPS
|57 FPS
|Score
|986
|9524
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 480 and A15 Bionic
CPU
|Architecture
|2x 2 GHz – Kryo 460 Gold
6x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 460 Silver
|2x 3.223 GHz – Avalanche
4x 1.82 GHz – Blizzard
|Cores
|8
|6
|Frequency
|2000 MHz
|3223 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8-A
|ARMv8.5-A
|L2 cache
|-
|8 MB
|Process
|8 nanometers
|5 nanometers
|Transistor count
|-
|15 billion
|TDP
|3 W
|6 W
Graphics
|GPU name
|Adreno 619
|Apple GPU
|Architecture
|Adreno 600
|-
|GPU frequency
|825 MHz
|1200 MHz
|Execution units
|2
|5
|Shading units
|128
|640
|FLOPS
|468 Gigaflops
|-
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|-
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|-
|DirectX version
|12
|-
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|2133 MHz
|4266 MHz
|Bus
|2x 16 Bit
|-
|Max bandwidth
|17 Gbit/s
|42.7 Gbit/s
|Max size
|8 GB
|8 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Hexagon 686
|Neural Engine
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.2
|NVMe
|Max display resolution
|2520 x 1080
|-
|Max camera resolution
|1x 64MP, 2x 25MP
|-
|Video capture
|1K at 60FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video playback
|1080p at 60FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|H.264, H.265, Motion JPEG
|Audio codecs
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV, AC-3, E-AC-3, AAX, AAX+
Connectivity
|Modem
|X51
|-
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 15
|LTE Cat. 24
|5G support
|Yes
|Yes
|Download speed
|Up to 800 Mbps
|-
|Upload speed
|Up to 210 Mbps
|-
|Wi-Fi
|6
|6
|Bluetooth
|5.1
|5.0
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
Info
|Announced
|January 2021
|September 2021
|Class
|Low end
|Flagship
|Model number
|SM4350
|APL1W07
|Official page
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 official site
|-
