Snapdragon 480 vs Apple A9

We compared the 8-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 (Adreno 619) with the older 2-core Apple A9 (PowerVR Series 7XT GT7600) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 480
  • Has 6 more cores
  • Announced 5-years and 5-months later
  • Has a smaller size transistor (8 versus 14 nm)
  • Shows significantly better (up to 42%) AnTuTu 8 score – 244K vs 172K
  • 8% higher CPU clock speed (2000 vs 1850 MHz)
  • Compatible with the latest DirectX 12
  • Supports 14% higher memory bandwidth (17 against 14.9 GB/s)
  • Better instruction set architecture

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Snapdragon 480
vs
Apple A9

AnTuTu 8

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
Snapdragon 480 +42%
244695
Apple A9
172214
CPU - 70699
GPU - 36687
Memory - 31959
UX - 35338
Total score 244695 172214

GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Multi-Core Score
Image compression - 53.4 Mpixels/s
Face detection - 9.04 images/s
Speech recognition - 21.9 words/s
Machine learning - 26.3 images/s
Camera shooting - 12.2 images/s
HTML 5 - 1.34 Mnodes/s
SQLite - 313 Krows/s

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 480 and Apple A9

CPU

Architecture 2x 2 GHz – Kryo 460 Gold
6x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 460 Silver		 2x 1.85 GHz – Twister
Cores 8 2
Frequency 2000 MHz 1850 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.3-A ARMv8-A
L2 cache - 3 MB
L3 cache - 8 MB
Process 8 nanometers 14 nanometers
Transistor count - 2 billion
TDP - 5 W

Graphics

GPU name Adreno 619 PowerVR Series 7XT GT7600
Architecture Adreno 600 Rogue
GPU frequency - 650 MHz
Execution units - 6
Shading units - 192
Vulkan version 1.1 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 1.2
DirectX version 12 11

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4
Memory frequency 2133 MHz 1333 MHz
Bus 2x 16 Bit 2x 32 Bit
Max bandwidth 17 Gbit/s 14.9 Gbit/s
Max size 8 GB 4 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Hexagon 686 No
Storage type UFS 2.2 NVMe
Max display resolution 2520 x 1080 1920 x 1080
Max camera resolution 1x 64MP, 2x 25MP 1x 32MP, 2x 12MP
Video capture 1K at 60FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video playback 1080p at 60FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9 H.264, H.265
Audio codecs AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem X51 Qualcomm MDM9635M
4G support LTE Cat. 15 LTE Cat. 6
5G support Yes No
Download speed Up to 800 Mbps Up to 450 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 210 Mbps Up to 150 Mbps
Wi-Fi 6 4
Bluetooth 5.1 4.2
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo

Info

Announced January 2021 September 2015
Class Low end Flagship
Model number SM4350 -
Official page Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 official site -

