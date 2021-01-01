Snapdragon 480 vs Apple A9
We compared the 8-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 (Adreno 619) with the older 2-core Apple A9 (PowerVR Series 7XT GT7600) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
27
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
28
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
44
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
33
Key Differences
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 480
- Has 6 more cores
- Announced 5-years and 5-months later
- Has a smaller size transistor (8 versus 14 nm)
- Shows significantly better (up to 42%) AnTuTu 8 score – 244K vs 172K
- 8% higher CPU clock speed (2000 vs 1850 MHz)
- Compatible with the latest DirectX 12
- Supports 14% higher memory bandwidth (17 against 14.9 GB/s)
- Better instruction set architecture
BenchmarksPerformance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
vs
AnTuTu 8
|CPU
|-
|70699
|GPU
|-
|36687
|Memory
|-
|31959
|UX
|-
|35338
|Total score
|244695
|172214
GeekBench 5
Single-Core Score
545
Multi-Core Score
1006
|Image compression
|-
|53.4 Mpixels/s
|Face detection
|-
|9.04 images/s
|Speech recognition
|-
|21.9 words/s
|Machine learning
|-
|26.3 images/s
|Camera shooting
|-
|12.2 images/s
|HTML 5
|-
|1.34 Mnodes/s
|SQLite
|-
|313 Krows/s
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 480 and Apple A9
CPU
|Architecture
|2x 2 GHz – Kryo 460 Gold
6x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 460 Silver
|2x 1.85 GHz – Twister
|Cores
|8
|2
|Frequency
|2000 MHz
|1850 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8.3-A
|ARMv8-A
|L2 cache
|-
|3 MB
|L3 cache
|-
|8 MB
|Process
|8 nanometers
|14 nanometers
|Transistor count
|-
|2 billion
|TDP
|-
|5 W
Graphics
|GPU name
|Adreno 619
|PowerVR Series 7XT GT7600
|Architecture
|Adreno 600
|Rogue
|GPU frequency
|-
|650 MHz
|Execution units
|-
|6
|Shading units
|-
|192
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|1.2
|DirectX version
|12
|11
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4
|Memory frequency
|2133 MHz
|1333 MHz
|Bus
|2x 16 Bit
|2x 32 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|17 Gbit/s
|14.9 Gbit/s
|Max size
|8 GB
|4 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Hexagon 686
|No
|Storage type
|UFS 2.2
|NVMe
|Max display resolution
|2520 x 1080
|1920 x 1080
|Max camera resolution
|1x 64MP, 2x 25MP
|1x 32MP, 2x 12MP
|Video capture
|1K at 60FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|1080p at 60FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|H.264, H.265
|Audio codecs
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|X51
|Qualcomm MDM9635M
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 15
|LTE Cat. 6
|5G support
|Yes
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 800 Mbps
|Up to 450 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 210 Mbps
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|6
|4
|Bluetooth
|5.1
|4.2
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
Info
|Announced
|January 2021
|September 2015
|Class
|Low end
|Flagship
|Model number
|SM4350
|-
|Official page
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 official site
|-
