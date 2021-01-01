Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Snapdragon 480 vs Kirin 820 – what's better?

Snapdragon 480 vs Kirin 820

We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 (with Adreno 619 graphics) and HiSilicon Kirin 820 (Mali-G57 MP6). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

CPU Performance
Gaming Performance
Battery life
NanoReview Score
Key Differences

Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 480
  • Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Kirin
  • Announced 9-months later
  • Better instruction set architecture
Pros of HiSilicon Kirin 820
  • Supports 87% higher memory bandwidth (31.78 against 17 GB/s)
  • Shows significantly better (up to 54%) AnTuTu 8 score – 375K vs 244K
  • 18% higher CPU clock speed (2360 vs 2000 MHz)
  • Has a smaller size transistor (7 versus 8 nm)

Benchmarks

SoC:
Snapdragon 480
vs
Kirin 820

AnTuTu 8

Snapdragon 480
244695
Kirin 820 +54%
375834
CPU - 130435
GPU - 116461
Memory - 70562
UX - 62183
Total score 244695 375834

GeekBench 5

Single-Core Score
Multi-Core Score

Gaming

PUBG Mobile - 58 FPS
[Low]
Call of Duty: Mobile - 41 FPS
[Ultra]
Fortnite - 27 FPS
[Low]
World of Tanks Blitz - 48 FPS
[Ultra]
Genshin Impact - 33 FPS
[Medium]
Mobile Legends: Bang Bang - 57 FPS
[Ultra]
Device - Huawei Honor X10
1080 x 2400
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.

Specifications

CPU

Architecture 2x 2 GHz – Kryo 460 Gold
6x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 460 Silver		 1x 2.36 GHz – Cortex-A76
3x 2.22 GHz – Cortex-A76
4x 1.84 GHz – Cortex-A55
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2000 MHz 2360 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.3-A ARMv8.2-A
Process 8 nanometers 7 nanometers
TDP - 5 W

Graphics

GPU name Adreno 619 Mali-G57 MP6
Architecture Adreno 600 Valhall
GPU frequency - 850 MHz
Execution units - 6
Shading units - 96
FLOPS - 579 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.1 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 2133 MHz 2133 MHz
Bus 2x 16 Bit 4x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 17 Gbit/s 31.78 Gbit/s
Max size 8 GB 12 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Hexagon 686 Yes
Storage type UFS 2.2 UFS 2.1
Max display resolution 2520 x 1080 3360 x 1440
Max camera resolution 1x 64MP, 2x 25MP 1x 48MP, 2x 20MP
Video capture 1K at 60FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video playback 1080p at 60FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9 H.264, H.265, AV1, VP9
Audio codecs AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem X51 Balong 5000
4G support LTE Cat. 15 LTE Cat. 22
5G support Yes Yes
Download speed Up to 800 Mbps Up to 1600 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 210 Mbps Up to 200 Mbps
Wi-Fi 6 6
Bluetooth 5.1 5.1
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou

Info

Announced January 2021 March 2020
Class Low end Mid range
Model number SM4350 -
Official page Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 official site -

