Snapdragon 480 vs Kirin 955
We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 (with Adreno 619 graphics) and HiSilicon Kirin 955 (ARM Mali-T880 MP4). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
25
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
12
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
40
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
26
Key Differences
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 480
- Announced 4-years and 10-months later
- Has a smaller size transistor (8 versus 16 nm)
- Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Kirin
- Shows better (up to 7%) AnTuTu 8 score – 126K vs 118K
- Better instruction set architecture
Pros of HiSilicon Kirin 955
- Supports 51% higher memory bandwidth (25.6 against 17 GB/s)
- 25% higher CPU clock speed (2500 vs 2000 MHz)
- Higher GPU frequency (~9%)
BenchmarksPerformance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
vs
AnTuTu 8
|CPU
|-
|51935
|GPU
|-
|7316
|Memory
|-
|27012
|UX
|-
|31813
|Total score
|126951
|118145
GeekBench 5
Single-Core Score
Snapdragon 480 +14%
391
342
Multi-Core Score
Snapdragon 480 +31%
1432
1094
|Image compression
|-
|72.65 Mpixels/s
|Face detection
|-
|10.7 images/s
|Speech recognition
|-
|19.25 words/s
|Machine learning
|-
|16.35 images/s
|Camera shooting
|-
|8.98 images/s
|HTML 5
|-
|1.36 Mnodes/s
|SQLite
|-
|366.8 Krows/s
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 480 and Kirin 955
CPU
|Architecture
|2x 2 GHz – Kryo 460 Gold
6x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 460 Silver
|4x 2.5 GHz – Cortex-A72
4x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A53
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2000 MHz
|2500 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8.3-A
|ARMv8-A
|Process
|8 nanometers
|16 nanometers
|TDP
|3 W
|5 W
Graphics
|GPU name
|Adreno 619
|ARM Mali-T880 MP4
|Architecture
|Adreno 600
|Midgard
|GPU frequency
|825 MHz
|900 MHz
|Execution units
|2
|4
|Shading units
|128
|64
|FLOPS
|-
|122 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.0
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|1.2
|DirectX version
|12
|11.2
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4
|Memory frequency
|2133 MHz
|-
|Bus
|2x 16 Bit
|2x 32 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|17 Gbit/s
|25.6 Gbit/s
|Max size
|8 GB
|4 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Hexagon 686
|No
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.2
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.0
|Max display resolution
|2520 x 1080
|1920 x 1080
|Max camera resolution
|1x 64MP, 2x 25MP
|1x 32MP, 2x 12MP
|Video capture
|1K at 60FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|1080p at 60FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AAC LC, MP3, HE-AACv1, HE-AACv2, FLAC
Connectivity
|Modem
|X51
|-
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 15
|LTE Cat. 6
|5G support
|Yes
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 800 Mbps
|Up to 300 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 210 Mbps
|Up to 50 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|6
|5
|Bluetooth
|5.1
|4.2
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
Info
|Announced
|January 2021
|April 2016
|Class
|Low end
|Flagship
|Model number
|SM4350
|-
|Official page
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 official site
|-
