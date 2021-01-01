Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Snapdragon 480 vs Kirin 955 – what's better?

We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 (with Adreno 619 graphics) and HiSilicon Kirin 955 (ARM Mali-T880 MP4). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

CPU Performance
Gaming Performance
Battery life
NanoReview Score
Key Differences

Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 480
  • Announced 4-years and 10-months later
  • Has a smaller size transistor (8 versus 16 nm)
  • Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Kirin
  • Shows better (up to 7%) AnTuTu 8 score – 126K vs 118K
  • Better instruction set architecture
Pros of HiSilicon Kirin 955
  • Supports 51% higher memory bandwidth (25.6 against 17 GB/s)
  • 25% higher CPU clock speed (2500 vs 2000 MHz)
  • Higher GPU frequency (~9%)

Benchmarks

SoC:
Snapdragon 480
vs
Kirin 955

AnTuTu 8

Snapdragon 480 +7%
126951
Kirin 955
118145
CPU - 51935
GPU - 7316
Memory - 27012
UX - 31813
Total score 126951 118145

GeekBench 5

Single-Core Score
Snapdragon 480 +14%
391
Kirin 955
342
Multi-Core Score
Snapdragon 480 +31%
1432
Kirin 955
1094
Image compression - 72.65 Mpixels/s
Face detection - 10.7 images/s
Speech recognition - 19.25 words/s
Machine learning - 16.35 images/s
Camera shooting - 8.98 images/s
HTML 5 - 1.36 Mnodes/s
SQLite - 366.8 Krows/s

Specifications

CPU

Architecture 2x 2 GHz – Kryo 460 Gold
6x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 460 Silver		 4x 2.5 GHz – Cortex-A72
4x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A53
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2000 MHz 2500 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.3-A ARMv8-A
Process 8 nanometers 16 nanometers
TDP 3 W 5 W

Graphics

GPU name Adreno 619 ARM Mali-T880 MP4
Architecture Adreno 600 Midgard
GPU frequency 825 MHz 900 MHz
Execution units 2 4
Shading units 128 64
FLOPS - 122 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.1 1.0
OpenCL version 2.0 1.2
DirectX version 12 11.2

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4
Memory frequency 2133 MHz -
Bus 2x 16 Bit 2x 32 Bit
Max bandwidth 17 Gbit/s 25.6 Gbit/s
Max size 8 GB 4 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Hexagon 686 No
Storage type eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.2 eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.0
Max display resolution 2520 x 1080 1920 x 1080
Max camera resolution 1x 64MP, 2x 25MP 1x 32MP, 2x 12MP
Video capture 1K at 60FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video playback 1080p at 60FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
Audio codecs AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AAC LC, MP3, HE-AACv1, HE-AACv2, FLAC

Connectivity

Modem X51 -
4G support LTE Cat. 15 LTE Cat. 6
5G support Yes No
Download speed Up to 800 Mbps Up to 300 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 210 Mbps Up to 50 Mbps
Wi-Fi 6 5
Bluetooth 5.1 4.2
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo

Info

Announced January 2021 April 2016
Class Low end Flagship
Model number SM4350 -
Official page Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 official site -

Comments

Please give your opinion on the comparison of Kirin 955 and Snapdragon 480, or ask any questions
