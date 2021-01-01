Snapdragon 480 vs Kirin 960
We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 (with Adreno 619 graphics) and HiSilicon Kirin 960 (Mali-G71 MP8). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
39
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
25
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
42
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
37
Key Differences
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 480
- Announced 4-years and 3-months later
- Has a smaller size transistor (8 versus 16 nm)
- Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Kirin
- Shows better (up to 17%) AnTuTu 8 score – 244K vs 209K
- Compatible with the latest DirectX 12
- Better instruction set architecture
Pros of HiSilicon Kirin 960
- Supports 69% higher memory bandwidth (28.8 against 17 GB/s)
- 18% higher CPU clock speed (2360 vs 2000 MHz)
BenchmarksPerformance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
vs
AnTuTu 8
|CPU
|-
|67614
|GPU
|-
|55348
|Memory
|-
|49985
|UX
|-
|43847
|Total score
|244695
|209314
GeekBench 5
Single-Core Score
380
Multi-Core Score
1614
|Image compression
|-
|82.7 Mpixels/s
|Face detection
|-
|12.5 images/s
|Speech recognition
|-
|28.75 words/s
|Machine learning
|-
|21.45 images/s
|Camera shooting
|-
|11.8 images/s
|HTML 5
|-
|1.79 Mnodes/s
|SQLite
|-
|453.85 Krows/s
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 480 and Kirin 960
CPU
|Architecture
|2x 2 GHz – Kryo 460 Gold
6x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 460 Silver
|4x 2.36 GHz – Cortex-A73
4x 1.84 GHz – Cortex-A53
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2000 MHz
|2360 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8.3-A
|ARMv8-A
|L1 cache
|-
|64 KB
|L2 cache
|-
|4 MB
|Process
|8 nanometers
|16 nanometers
|Transistor count
|-
|4 billion
|TDP
|-
|5 W
Graphics
|GPU name
|Adreno 619
|Mali-G71 MP8
|Architecture
|Adreno 600
|Bifrost
|GPU frequency
|-
|1037 MHz
|Execution units
|-
|8
|Shading units
|-
|128
|FLOPS
|-
|282 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.0
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|1.2
|DirectX version
|12
|11.3
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4
|Memory frequency
|2133 MHz
|1800 MHz
|Bus
|2x 16 Bit
|2x 32 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|17 Gbit/s
|28.8 Gbit/s
|Max size
|8 GB
|4 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Hexagon 686
|No
|Storage type
|UFS 2.2
|UFS 2.1
|Max display resolution
|2520 x 1080
|2520 x 1080
|Max camera resolution
|1x 64MP, 2x 25MP
|2x 16MP
|Video capture
|1K at 60FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|1080p at 60FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|X51
|-
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 15
|LTE Cat. 13
|5G support
|Yes
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 800 Mbps
|Up to 600 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 210 Mbps
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|6
|5
|Bluetooth
|5.1
|4.2
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
Info
|Announced
|January 2021
|October 2016
|Class
|Low end
|Flagship
|Model number
|SM4350
|-
|Official page
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 official site
|-
