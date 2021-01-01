Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Snapdragon 480 vs Kirin 960 – what's better?

We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 (with Adreno 619 graphics) and HiSilicon Kirin 960 (Mali-G71 MP8). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 480
  • Announced 4-years and 3-months later
  • Has a smaller size transistor (8 versus 16 nm)
  • Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Kirin
  • Shows better (up to 17%) AnTuTu 8 score – 244K vs 209K
  • Compatible with the latest DirectX 12
  • Better instruction set architecture
Pros of HiSilicon Kirin 960
  • Supports 69% higher memory bandwidth (28.8 against 17 GB/s)
  • 18% higher CPU clock speed (2360 vs 2000 MHz)

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
AnTuTu 8

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
Snapdragon 480 +17%
244695
Kirin 960
209314
CPU - 67614
GPU - 55348
Memory - 49985
UX - 43847
Total score 244695 209314

GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Multi-Core Score
Image compression - 82.7 Mpixels/s
Face detection - 12.5 images/s
Speech recognition - 28.75 words/s
Machine learning - 21.45 images/s
Camera shooting - 11.8 images/s
HTML 5 - 1.79 Mnodes/s
SQLite - 453.85 Krows/s

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 480 and Kirin 960

CPU

Architecture 2x 2 GHz – Kryo 460 Gold
6x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 460 Silver		 4x 2.36 GHz – Cortex-A73
4x 1.84 GHz – Cortex-A53
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2000 MHz 2360 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.3-A ARMv8-A
L1 cache - 64 KB
L2 cache - 4 MB
Process 8 nanometers 16 nanometers
Transistor count - 4 billion
TDP - 5 W

Graphics

GPU name Adreno 619 Mali-G71 MP8
Architecture Adreno 600 Bifrost
GPU frequency - 1037 MHz
Execution units - 8
Shading units - 128
FLOPS - 282 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.1 1.0
OpenCL version 2.0 1.2
DirectX version 12 11.3

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4
Memory frequency 2133 MHz 1800 MHz
Bus 2x 16 Bit 2x 32 Bit
Max bandwidth 17 Gbit/s 28.8 Gbit/s
Max size 8 GB 4 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Hexagon 686 No
Storage type UFS 2.2 UFS 2.1
Max display resolution 2520 x 1080 2520 x 1080
Max camera resolution 1x 64MP, 2x 25MP 2x 16MP
Video capture 1K at 60FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video playback 1080p at 60FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
Audio codecs AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem X51 -
4G support LTE Cat. 15 LTE Cat. 13
5G support Yes No
Download speed Up to 800 Mbps Up to 600 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 210 Mbps Up to 150 Mbps
Wi-Fi 6 5
Bluetooth 5.1 4.2
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo

Info

Announced January 2021 October 2016
Class Low end Flagship
Model number SM4350 -
Official page Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 official site -

