Snapdragon 480 vs Kirin 970
We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 (with Adreno 619 graphics) and HiSilicon Kirin 970 (Mali G72 MP12). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
28
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
56
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
Key Differences
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 480
- Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Kirin
- Announced 3-years and 5-months later
- Has a smaller size transistor (8 versus 10 nm)
- Better instruction set architecture
Pros of HiSilicon Kirin 970
- Supports 71% higher memory bandwidth (29 against 17 GB/s)
- 18% higher CPU clock speed (2360 vs 2000 MHz)
BenchmarksPerformance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
vs
AnTuTu 8
|CPU
|-
|66289
|GPU
|-
|73245
|Memory
|-
|50039
|UX
|-
|41387
|Total score
|244695
|239512
GeekBench 5
Single-Core Score
392
Multi-Core Score
1384
|Image compression
|-
|90.1 Mpixels/s
|Face detection
|-
|11.4 images/s
|Speech recognition
|-
|24.4 words/s
|Machine learning
|-
|21.3 images/s
|Camera shooting
|-
|11.2 images/s
|HTML 5
|-
|1.59 Mnodes/s
|SQLite
|-
|415.6 Krows/s
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 480 and Kirin 970
CPU
|Architecture
|2x 2 GHz – Kryo 460 Gold
6x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 460 Silver
|4x 2.36 GHz – Cortex A73
4x 1.84 GHz – Cortex A53
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2000 MHz
|2360 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8.3-A
|ARMv8-A
|L1 cache
|-
|512 KB
|L2 cache
|-
|2 MB
|Process
|8 nanometers
|10 nanometers
|Transistor count
|-
|5.5 billion
|TDP
|-
|9 W
Graphics
|GPU name
|Adreno 619
|Mali G72 MP12
|Architecture
|Adreno 600
|Bifrost
|GPU frequency
|-
|746 MHz
|Execution units
|-
|12
|Shading units
|-
|192
|FLOPS
|-
|347 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.0
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|2133 MHz
|1866 MHz
|Bus
|2x 16 Bit
|4x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|17 Gbit/s
|29 Gbit/s
|Max size
|8 GB
|8 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Hexagon 686
|Yes
|Storage type
|UFS 2.2
|UFS 2.1
|Max display resolution
|2520 x 1080
|3840 x 2160
|Max camera resolution
|1x 64MP, 2x 25MP
|1x 48MP, 2x 20MP
|Video capture
|1K at 60FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|1080p at 60FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9, VC-1
|Audio codecs
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|32 bit@384 kHz, HD-audio
Connectivity
|Modem
|X51
|-
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 15
|LTE Cat. 18
|5G support
|Yes
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 800 Mbps
|Up to 1200 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 210 Mbps
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|6
|5
|Bluetooth
|5.1
|4.2
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
Info
|Announced
|January 2021
|September 2017
|Class
|Low end
|Flagship
|Model number
|SM4350
|-
|Official page
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 official site
|-
