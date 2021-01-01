Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Snapdragon 480 vs Kirin 970 – what's better?

Snapdragon 480 vs Kirin 970

We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 (with Adreno 619 graphics) and HiSilicon Kirin 970 (Mali G72 MP12). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 480
  • Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Kirin
  • Announced 3-years and 5-months later
  • Has a smaller size transistor (8 versus 10 nm)
  • Better instruction set architecture
Pros of HiSilicon Kirin 970
  • Supports 71% higher memory bandwidth (29 against 17 GB/s)
  • 18% higher CPU clock speed (2360 vs 2000 MHz)

AnTuTu 8

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
Snapdragon 480 +2%
244695
Kirin 970
239512
CPU - 66289
GPU - 73245
Memory - 50039
UX - 41387
Total score 244695 239512

GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Multi-Core Score
Image compression - 90.1 Mpixels/s
Face detection - 11.4 images/s
Speech recognition - 24.4 words/s
Machine learning - 21.3 images/s
Camera shooting - 11.2 images/s
HTML 5 - 1.59 Mnodes/s
SQLite - 415.6 Krows/s

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 480 and Kirin 970

CPU

Architecture 2x 2 GHz – Kryo 460 Gold
6x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 460 Silver		 4x 2.36 GHz – Cortex A73
4x 1.84 GHz – Cortex A53
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2000 MHz 2360 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.3-A ARMv8-A
L1 cache - 512 KB
L2 cache - 2 MB
Process 8 nanometers 10 nanometers
Transistor count - 5.5 billion
TDP - 9 W

Graphics

GPU name Adreno 619 Mali G72 MP12
Architecture Adreno 600 Bifrost
GPU frequency - 746 MHz
Execution units - 12
Shading units - 192
FLOPS - 347 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.1 1.0
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 2133 MHz 1866 MHz
Bus 2x 16 Bit 4x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 17 Gbit/s 29 Gbit/s
Max size 8 GB 8 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Hexagon 686 Yes
Storage type UFS 2.2 UFS 2.1
Max display resolution 2520 x 1080 3840 x 2160
Max camera resolution 1x 64MP, 2x 25MP 1x 48MP, 2x 20MP
Video capture 1K at 60FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video playback 1080p at 60FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9, VC-1
Audio codecs AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV 32 bit@384 kHz, HD-audio

Connectivity

Modem X51 -
4G support LTE Cat. 15 LTE Cat. 18
5G support Yes No
Download speed Up to 800 Mbps Up to 1200 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 210 Mbps Up to 150 Mbps
Wi-Fi 6 5
Bluetooth 5.1 4.2
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou

Info

Announced January 2021 September 2017
Class Low end Flagship
Model number SM4350 -
Official page Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 official site -

Comments

Please give your opinion on the comparison of Kirin 970 and Snapdragon 480, or ask any questions
