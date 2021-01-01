Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Snapdragon 480 vs Kirin 980 – what's better?

Snapdragon 480 vs Kirin 980

We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 (with Adreno 619 graphics) and HiSilicon Kirin 980 (Mali G76 MP10). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Benchmarks
  4. AnTuTu v8
  5. GeekBench 5
  6. Gaming
  7. Specs
  8. Comments

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 480
  • Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Kirin
  • Announced 2-years and 5-months later
  • Better instruction set architecture
Pros of HiSilicon Kirin 980
  • Supports 87% higher memory bandwidth (31.78 against 17 GB/s)
  • Shows significantly better (up to 63%) AnTuTu 8 score – 399K vs 244K
  • 30% higher CPU clock speed (2600 vs 2000 MHz)
  • Has a smaller size transistor (7 versus 8 nm)

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Snapdragon 480
vs
Kirin 980

AnTuTu 8

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
Snapdragon 480
244695
Kirin 980 +63%
399163
CPU - 134572
GPU - 135339
Memory - 65549
UX - 67634
Total score 244695 399163

GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Multi-Core Score
Image compression - 123.8 Mpixels/s
Face detection - 20.4 images/s
Speech recognition - 47.2 words/s
Machine learning - 47.4 images/s
Camera shooting - 23.2 images/s
HTML 5 - 2.39 Mnodes/s
SQLite - 655 Krows/s

Gaming

Table of average FPS and graphics settings in mobile games
PUBG Mobile - 56 FPS
[Ultra]
Call of Duty: Mobile - 39 FPS
[Ultra]
Fortnite - 28 FPS
[High]
Shadowgun Legends - 51 FPS
[Ultra]
World of Tanks Blitz - 60 FPS
[Ultra]
Mobile Legends: Bang Bang - 60 FPS
[Ultra]
Device - Huawei Nova 5T
1080 x 2340
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 480 and Kirin 980

CPU

Architecture 2x 2 GHz – Kryo 460 Gold
6x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 460 Silver		 2x 2.6 GHz – Cortex-A76
2x 1.92 GHz – Cortex-A76
4x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A55
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2000 MHz 2600 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.3-A ARMv8-A
L1 cache - 512 KB
L2 cache - 512 KB
L3 cache - 4 MB
Process 8 nanometers 7 nanometers
Transistor count - 6.9 billion
TDP - 6 W

Graphics

GPU name Adreno 619 Mali G76 MP10
Architecture Adreno 600 Bifrost
GPU frequency - 720 MHz
Execution units - 10
Shading units - 160
FLOPS - 691 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.1 1.0
OpenCL version 2.0 1.2
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 2133 MHz 2133 MHz
Bus 2x 16 Bit 4x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 17 Gbit/s 31.78 Gbit/s
Max size 8 GB 8 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Hexagon 686 Yes
Storage type UFS 2.2 UFS 3.0
Max display resolution 2520 x 1080 3120 x 1440
Max camera resolution 1x 64MP, 2x 25MP 1x 48MP, 2x 20MP
Video capture 1K at 60FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video playback 1080p at 60FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP9
Audio codecs AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem X51 -
4G support LTE Cat. 15 LTE Cat. 21
5G support Yes No
Download speed Up to 800 Mbps Up to 1400 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 210 Mbps Up to 200 Mbps
Wi-Fi 6 6
Bluetooth 5.1 5.0
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS

Info

Announced January 2021 August 2018
Class Low end Flagship
Model number SM4350 -
Official page Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 official site HiSilicon Kirin 980 official site

Comments

Please give your opinion on the comparison of Kirin 980 and Snapdragon 480, or ask any questions
