Snapdragon 480 vs Kirin 980
We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 (with Adreno 619 graphics) and HiSilicon Kirin 980 (Mali G76 MP10). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
65
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
47
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
71
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
61
Key Differences
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 480
- Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Kirin
- Announced 2-years and 5-months later
- Better instruction set architecture
Pros of HiSilicon Kirin 980
- Supports 87% higher memory bandwidth (31.78 against 17 GB/s)
- Shows significantly better (up to 63%) AnTuTu 8 score – 399K vs 244K
- 30% higher CPU clock speed (2600 vs 2000 MHz)
- Has a smaller size transistor (7 versus 8 nm)
BenchmarksPerformance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
vs
AnTuTu 8
|CPU
|-
|134572
|GPU
|-
|135339
|Memory
|-
|65549
|UX
|-
|67634
|Total score
|244695
|399163
GeekBench 5
Single-Core Score
706
Multi-Core Score
2493
|Image compression
|-
|123.8 Mpixels/s
|Face detection
|-
|20.4 images/s
|Speech recognition
|-
|47.2 words/s
|Machine learning
|-
|47.4 images/s
|Camera shooting
|-
|23.2 images/s
|HTML 5
|-
|2.39 Mnodes/s
|SQLite
|-
|655 Krows/s
Gaming
|PUBG Mobile
|-
|56 FPS
[Ultra]
|Call of Duty: Mobile
|-
|39 FPS
[Ultra]
|Fortnite
|-
|28 FPS
[High]
|Shadowgun Legends
|-
|51 FPS
[Ultra]
|World of Tanks Blitz
|-
|60 FPS
[Ultra]
|Mobile Legends: Bang Bang
|-
|60 FPS
[Ultra]
|Device
|-
|Huawei Nova 5T
1080 x 2340
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 480 and Kirin 980
CPU
|Architecture
|2x 2 GHz – Kryo 460 Gold
6x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 460 Silver
|2x 2.6 GHz – Cortex-A76
2x 1.92 GHz – Cortex-A76
4x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A55
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2000 MHz
|2600 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8.3-A
|ARMv8-A
|L1 cache
|-
|512 KB
|L2 cache
|-
|512 KB
|L3 cache
|-
|4 MB
|Process
|8 nanometers
|7 nanometers
|Transistor count
|-
|6.9 billion
|TDP
|-
|6 W
Graphics
|GPU name
|Adreno 619
|Mali G76 MP10
|Architecture
|Adreno 600
|Bifrost
|GPU frequency
|-
|720 MHz
|Execution units
|-
|10
|Shading units
|-
|160
|FLOPS
|-
|691 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.0
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|1.2
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|2133 MHz
|2133 MHz
|Bus
|2x 16 Bit
|4x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|17 Gbit/s
|31.78 Gbit/s
|Max size
|8 GB
|8 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Hexagon 686
|Yes
|Storage type
|UFS 2.2
|UFS 3.0
|Max display resolution
|2520 x 1080
|3120 x 1440
|Max camera resolution
|1x 64MP, 2x 25MP
|1x 48MP, 2x 20MP
|Video capture
|1K at 60FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|1080p at 60FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|X51
|-
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 15
|LTE Cat. 21
|5G support
|Yes
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 800 Mbps
|Up to 1400 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 210 Mbps
|Up to 200 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|6
|6
|Bluetooth
|5.1
|5.0
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC
|GPS, GLONASS
Info
|Announced
|January 2021
|August 2018
|Class
|Low end
|Flagship
|Model number
|SM4350
|-
|Official page
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 official site
|HiSilicon Kirin 980 official site
