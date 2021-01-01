Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Snapdragon 480 vs Kirin 990 (4G) – what's better?

Snapdragon 480 vs Kirin 990 (4G)

We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 (with Adreno 619 graphics) and HiSilicon Kirin 990 (4G) (Mali G76 MP16). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 480
  • Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Kirin
  • Announced 1-year and 3-months later
  • Better instruction set architecture
Pros of HiSilicon Kirin 990 (4G)
  • Supports 87% higher memory bandwidth (31.78 against 17 GB/s)
  • Shows significantly better (up to 76%) AnTuTu 8 score – 430K vs 244K
  • 43% higher CPU clock speed (2860 vs 2000 MHz)
  • Has a smaller size transistor (7 versus 8 nm)

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Snapdragon 480
vs
Kirin 990 (4G)

AnTuTu 8

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
Snapdragon 480
244695
Kirin 990 (4G) +76%
430235
CPU - 138017
GPU - 145170
Memory - 98516
UX - 55324
Total score 244695 430235

GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Multi-Core Score
Image compression - 148.7 Mpixels/s
Face detection - 23.9 images/s
Speech recognition - 54.1 words/s
Machine learning - 55.8 images/s
Camera shooting - 28.2 images/s
HTML 5 - 3.13 Mnodes/s
SQLite - 797.5 Krows/s

Gaming

Table of average FPS and graphics settings in mobile games
PUBG Mobile - 58 FPS
[Ultra]
Call of Duty: Mobile - 41 FPS
[Ultra]
Fortnite - 29 FPS
[Ultra]
Shadowgun Legends - 55 FPS
[Ultra]
World of Tanks Blitz - 60 FPS
[Ultra]
Mobile Legends: Bang Bang - 60 FPS
[Ultra]
Device - Huawei Mate 30 Pro
1146 x 2400
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 480 and Kirin 990 (4G)

CPU

Architecture 2x 2 GHz – Kryo 460 Gold
6x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 460 Silver		 2x 2.86 GHz – Cortex-A76
2x 2.09 GHz – Cortex-A76
4x 1.86 GHz – Cortex-A55
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2000 MHz 2860 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.3-A ARMv8-A
L2 cache - 512 KB
Process 8 nanometers 7 nanometers
Transistor count - 8 billion
TDP - 6 W

Graphics

GPU name Adreno 619 Mali G76 MP16
Architecture Adreno 600 Bifrost
GPU frequency - 600 MHz
Execution units - 16
Shading units - 256
FLOPS - 768 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.1 1.0
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 2133 MHz 2133 MHz
Bus 2x 16 Bit 4x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 17 Gbit/s 31.78 Gbit/s
Max size 8 GB 12 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Hexagon 686 Da Vinci
Storage type UFS 2.2 UFS 2.1, UFS 3.0
Max display resolution 2520 x 1080 3360 x 1440
Max camera resolution 1x 64MP, 2x 25MP -
Video capture 1K at 60FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video playback 1080p at 60FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9 H.264, H.265, VC-1
Audio codecs AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem X51 -
4G support LTE Cat. 15 LTE Cat. 21
5G support Yes No
Download speed Up to 800 Mbps Up to 1400 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 210 Mbps Up to 200 Mbps
Wi-Fi 6 6
Bluetooth 5.1 5.0
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou

Info

Announced January 2021 October 2019
Class Low end Flagship
Model number SM4350 -
Official page Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 official site HiSilicon Kirin 990 (4G) official site

Comments

Please give your opinion on the comparison of Kirin 990 (4G) and Snapdragon 480, or ask any questions
